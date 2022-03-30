The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Acadiana has dropped below 10 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
Nine patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday in the seven-parish Acadiana region, according to the Louisiana Department of Health's Wednesday update.
It's the first time coronavirus hospitalizations have been in the single digits in Acadiana since March 24, 2020. There were four people hospitalized with the virus in Acadiana on that date, which was the first day the Health Department shared COVID-19 hospitalization data by region.
The Health Department's Acadiana region includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes.
Dr. Henry Kaufman, chief medical officer of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, said his team is optimistic about the recent trend.
"COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Our Lady of Lourdes network have been in the single digits for a few weeks," Kaufman said in a Wednesday statement. "Last week, for instance, we only had two COVID-positive patients in the hospital. Currently, we have four COVID-positive patients in our care. We are happy to see the number of positive cases sustain at this level and remain optimistic for the continued good health of our physicians, team members and the communities we serve."
Just two people were hospitalized Wednesday at Ochsner Lafayette General's network of hospitals in Acadiana, a spokesperson said.
Coronavirus hospitalizations in Acadiana reached an all-time high of 409 in mid-August during the delta wave. At that point, the region's largest hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, relied on federal assistance as COVID-19 patients overwhelmed resources. Lourdes, the second-largest hospital in the region, was on the verge of rationing care.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiked again during the omicron wave in January but have dropped considerably in Acadiana and Louisiana since then.
Last week, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Louisiana fell below 100 for the first time since the Department of Health began sharing data in March 2020.
There were 97 people who had tested positive for the coronavirus in hospital beds in Louisiana last Friday, according to the Health Department. That number has continued to fall this week; on Tuesday, there were 84 people hospitalized across the state with the virus.
At the height of the omicron wave in January, which pushed infections to record numbers, there were 2,367 patients hospitalized in Louisiana. The delta wave last summer left 3,022 people hospitalized across the state at its peak.
The recent drop in coronavirus hospitalizations come as Louisiana is experiencing a reprieve from the virus, though experts warn its not clear whether a new variant spreading quickly in Europe could lead to a renewed outbreak.
Staff writer Jeff Adelson contributed to this report.