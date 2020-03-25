A University of Louisiana at Lafayette student has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, the first confirmed case of the virus at the university.

UL President Joseph Savoie confirmed the news in an email to students, faculty and staff on Wednesday. The news came as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Louisiana and Acadiana continue to rise. There were 1,795 reported positive cases, including 20 in Lafayette Parish, and 65 deaths statewide as of noon Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The student was not a resident on UL’s campus this semester and is not currently housed on campus. The student did not exhibit symptoms while classes were still in session and administrators believe the likelihood of the individual transmitting the virus on campus is low, the statement said.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Public health officials notified students, staff members and faculty who may have been in direct contact with the student and they are encouraged to self-isolate per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and monitor their health for the next 14 days, the statement said.

Louisiana coronavirus cases increase by 407, Lafayette Parish up 8; 19 more deaths in state Figures released by state health officials at noon Wednesday show the number of confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus in Louisiana and Laf…

The infected student is self-isolating with family at home.

“I know this announcement will heighten concern in an already anxious time. But I can assure you that over the past several weeks, the University has been preparing for the possibility that its community would be directly affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic,” Savoie wrote.

The university president asked the UL community to “join me in offering thoughts and best wishes to the affected student as they recover.”

No identifying information about the student was released and the university did not elaborate on the student's condition.

Savoie encouraged students, staff and community members to remain home when possible, clean and disinfect high-traffic objects and areas, wash hands often and practice social distancing when in public.

“By taking these responsible steps, you are helping curb the spread of COVID-19 – and showing that you care. You’re protecting yourselves, your friends, your loved ones and your community,” he wrote.

+5 UL Lafayette encourages students to leave; services continue for those who remain With the arrival of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Acadiana, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is encouraging students to leave …

The university switched to exclusively online classes March 18 and will continue with online instruction through the end of the semester. Students living in residence halls were asked to move off campus by Sunday if possible and were offered refunds if they completed an emergency notification form.

Take out dining remains available on campus for students who elected to stay.

The university has limited access to residence halls to only students living in each facility and necessary staff. Most university buildings have been locked and are only accessible to employees with a key card as necessary, UL said in a Tuesday statement.