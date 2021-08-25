A group of about 100 people protested vaccine mandates in front of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center Wednesday afternoon as health care workers watched from the rooms of the hospital's sickest coronavirus patients.
The demonstrators held signs and American flags along Ambassador Caffery Parkway, where drivers of some passing vehicles honked and waved. A few of the demonstrators wore scrubs. Some dressed in red, white and blue.
"I believe it is a freedom of choice," said Kay Ouzts. "It's our freedom that's being ripped away."
Ouzts held a sign that said "God is my shot" during Wednesday's protest. When asked if she had received the COVID-19 vaccination or if she planned to, Ouzts said "no" and pointed to the sign.
Although she does not work in the health care industry, Ouzts said she has two grandchildren who do. Ouzts attended the protest primarily to voice her opinion against government overreach.
"I believe we need to stand for our rights," she said. "I think God gives us those rights and gave it to all the people that wrote the Constitution, and I just feel like I'm looking at Nazi Germany happening all over again when they tell you what you have to do, and your rights and your religion is being robbed."
Lourdes announced earlier this month that it would require coronavirus vaccines for all employees by the end of the year, with exceptions for verified religious or health reasons.
The announcement came as hospital staff cared for record numbers of COVID-19 patients during the fourth and worst surge of the pandemic. The overwhelming majority of those patients, especially those in the intensive care unit, have been unvaccinated.
Dr. Henry Kaufman, interim chief medical officer of Lourdes, addressed members of the media outside of the hospital Wednesday afternoon alongside about 20 doctors and nurses who stood in solidarity of his message.
"We've got a large number of people protesting at our facility right now," Kaufman said. "We think it's important for the public to see a unified face. The anti-vaccine crowd, the anti-mask crowd is very loud on social media. These (hospital employees) are the people that don't have time to go on social media and be vocal and spend all their time trying to refute all this. These are the people at the bedside, actively trying to take care of people. They felt it was important enough, however, to put that aside for a few minutes and come out for the greater good of the public to try and encourage our community to get vaccinated."
Linda LeBouef, a retired nurse, collected more than 200 signatures of protestors and passersby during the demonstration.
"It's nothing legal," LeBouef said of the document. "It's just to show support and to show that we would never make something like this up. It was an overwhelming, positive response from citizens."
LeBouef said she might get the COVID-19 vaccine once there is long-term data available. Her reason for attending the protest was to support freedom for health care workers and the general public.
"I came out to support medical freedom, but I'm also about freedom related to anything in our lives," LeBouef said. "If nurses are this upset and if they start walking away from their jobs, who's going to take care of us?"
About 65% of the Lourdes team is fully vaccinated, hospital administrators confirmed Wednesday. A few employees were among those protesting Wednesday afternoon.
"None of our nurses or team members are expendable," Kaufman said. "We want to keep everybody here, but we want to do it in the safest possible way. We've lost more nurses and team members, at this point, from COVID infections than we have from any attrition from the vaccination."
Kaufman said Lourdes has no intention of backing down from the vaccine mandate, noting that an unvaccinated nurse at the bedside of an immunocompromised individual could jeopardize the health of the patient.
"All of the providers in this hospital had vaccines mandated as a requirement of their employment prior to this," Kaufman said. "This mandate for the COVID vaccine is really nothing new. What is new is the unprecedented number of critically ill, unvaccinated individuals in our hospital, and it is demoralizing for our ICU staff, who are currently on the third floor of the hospital, taking care of the critically ill, watching this protest from the bedside of the patients who they are actively trying to save their lives. It is with the highest regard of the safety of our team members and patients that we have a vaccine mandate. The mandate will stand. We will not waiver, and we will continue to lead by example."
Kaufman reiterated the overwhelming scientific evidence that points to the safety and efficacy of the coronavirus vaccines. The hospital's medical director said more than 10,000 Louisiana residents have died from COVID-19 complications, but no one in the state has died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccines.
"My team members at this hospital are human. They all have their own ideas," Kaufman said. "The majority of my team members are vaccinated and, by the end of this year, all of my team members will be vaccinated."