A state health official said Friday clusters of coronavirus cases have surfaced in Acadiana among people whose only outings are for necessities.
Dr. Tina Stefanski, Region 4 medical director, Office of Public Health with the Louisiana Department of Health, said at a news conference Friday clusters of COVID-19 are showing up in Acadiana.
"We definitely are seeing connections of cases," she said.
When someone tests positive for COVID-19, Stefanski said, health officials call that person and help them retrace their movements during the 14 days prior to their symptoms surfacing. They're making lots of links among coronavirus cases that way, she said.
"Some of these individuals, the only place they go is to the grocery store," Stefanski said, and they're getting exposed to the virus.
Many people with coronavirus have no symptoms but can pass the virus to others while they're out shopping.
Stefanski emphasized the one buggy, one person guideline where only one person in the family should be shopping and only once a week, only when necessary.
"Don't go every day because you're bored," she said. "Restrict the times you leave the house to only when it's absolutely necessary, because some of these people are only going out when necessary and they might be the person that you expose."
Asked Friday about a possible cluster at an Acadiana nursing home, Stefanski declined to release the name of the facility.
The department, until Thursday, released the names of nursing home and long-term care facilities. On Wednesday, officials reported 47 such facilities statewide that it identified as coronavirus clusters, none in Acadiana.
Stefanski said the state, moving forward in the pandemic, will only indicate how many long-term facilities are the site of clusters in the state. The decision was made at the state level, she said, in part so as not to discourage nursing homes from reporting positive coronavirus cases.
Region 4, which includes the parishes of Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion, had 105 ventilators available as of noon Friday, up from 98 Thursday, the DHH reported. It had four more intensive care unit beds available, than Thursday for a total of 35 available.
Stefanski said the region received a few additional ventilators, most of which went to Region 4 hospitals with the sickest patients.
Region 4, she said, is seeing an increase of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, many of them very seriously ill.
More than 1,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Louisiana on Friday along with 60 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19, including three more deaths in Acadiana.
Figures released at noon Friday by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals indicate the number of cases of coronavirus statewide rose by 1,147, a 12.5% increase, to 10,297.
Sixty additional Louisiana deaths were attributed Friday to COVID-19, an increase of 19%, bringing the total number of deaths to 370.
Two additional deaths were reported for Iberia Parish, bringing it to three deaths attributed to coronavirus. St. Landry Parish also had its second death from the virus.
A 15% increase in coronavirus cases was reported Friday in the seven parishes comprising DHH Region 4, an increase of 78 confirmed coronavirus cases overnight, bringing the total to 599.
Region 4 accounts for nearly 6% of the state's confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 3% of the state's deaths.
Lafayette Parish recorded a 12% increase of 29 cases for a total of 276 confirmed cases and two deaths since the first positive cases were reported March 18. The parish accounts for nearly 3% of the state's confirmed coronavirus cases.
Acadia Parish added 11 confirmed cases Friday, bringing it to 72 cases and one death.
Iberia Parish added two deaths, bringing it to three, along with 11 new cases for a total of 78 cases.
Evangeline Parish added two cases overnight for a total of 18 cases and no deaths.
St. Landry Parish had one additional death confirmed overnight, bringing it to two deaths, along with an additional 12 cases for a total of 68 cases of the virus.
St. Martin Parish added 11 cases, bringing it to 69, with no additional deaths. Three deaths were reported last week.
Vermilion Parish added two confirmed cases, bringing its total to 18. One death was previously reported in Vermilion Parish.
Orleans Parish remains the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana, accounting for 34% of the state's cases and 40% of the deaths in the state.
Twenty-three additional deaths were reported in Orleans Parish overnight, bringing it to 148 lives lost because of the virus. On Friday, it reported an additional 328 positive cases for a total of 3,476.
The screening site at the Cajundome in Lafayette will be open from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, but will not open Sunday. Next week, the site will be open at the same time but only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.