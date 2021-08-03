The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public and will suspend some services because of the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the community.

LPSO issued a statement Tuesday in response to Gov. John Bel Edwards' reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate, which goes into effect Wednesday.

According to the LPSO statment, the following activities and operations have been temporarily modified:

All Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office facilities, with the exception of our Tax and Civil Departments located at 1010 Lafayette St., are currently CLOSED to the public. This includes the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Court hearings are being conducted via video conference.

Video visitation with offenders at the Clifton Chenier Center is currently CLOSED to the public; however, remote video visitation is still available.

Religious services for offenders are being offered via video conference.

Fingerprinting and records services will be conducted on a limited case-by-case basis, by appointment only. Please call (337) 236-5845 to inquire about scheduling an appointment.

Please call (337) 232-9211 for any questions related to services provided by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.