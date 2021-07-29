As the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to inundate Louisiana hospitals, pediatric facilities have also seen a swift rise in the number of patients.

At Children's Hospital New Orleans, one patient has died during the most recent surge and there were 17 hospitalized Thursday morning, the most the hospital has seen during the pandemic, officials there said.

"There's a higher number of (pediatric) patients who require hospitalization compared to any other time during the pandemic," said Dr. Leron Finger, a pediatric critical care physician at Children's. "Talking to my colleagues in Baton Rouge and Shreveport, they've also seen the same number."

In Lafayette, Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital is treating six COVID-19 patients younger than 18, hospital spokesperson Elisabeth Arnold said Thursday.

Ochsner Lafayette General on Thursday said its youngest COVID patient was 19. In a Wednesday news conference, Ochsner officials said it had 90 COVID patients in the system's Acadiana hospitals. About 40% of those patients were younger than 50.

In New Orleans, the number of pediatric patients has grown quickly. Six pediatric patients were hospitalized at Children's with COVID-19 on Monday, Finger said. That rose to 11 on Tuesday. By Wednesday morning, it had grown to 17. Some went home, but were quickly replaced by new patients on Thursday.

The child who died while being treated for COVID-19 at Children's had no severe underlying conditions. Citing patient privacy, hospital officials did not give more details about the patient's age or residency.

About two-thirds of the children recently admitted to the hospital are too young to be vaccinated and the vast majority do not have underlying illnesses, Finger said.

The statewide rate of vaccination for children ages 12 to 17 is 12%.

Hospital officials attribute the increase in cases to the delta variant's grip on the state.

"Not just in New Orleans, but across the entire state, children under the age of 18 appear to be affected by this variant of the virus more so than previous iterations of the virus," Finger said.

Children are not as susceptible to severe disease or death from the coronavirus as adults are, with only around .01% of cases resulting in death. Roughly 500 children across the U.S. have died of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nine of those who died were Louisiana residents.

However, as more virus circulates through the community, more children will get sick and more may die, Finger said. The number of exposures children experience can be driven down by vaccination.

"Unvaccinated family members by and large are giving this disease to their children," said Finger. "This is an urgent wake-up call for those in our community who have thus far been vaccine hesitant to get the vaccine."

Ochsner Health has also seen cases rise among children. The positivity rate among coronavirus tests in kids jumped from 7% to 21.4% in less than one month.

"This does show that we need to protect our kids by continuing to increase vaccination in adults and those around them and continue to protect (kids) by wearing masks in those situations where people are at risk," said Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, medical director of infection control and prevention at Ochsner.

As parents gear up to send their children back to schools in a little over a week, it will be without a statewide mask mandate as things stand today.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which is responsible for setting policies for the state's public school systems, has left the decision about masking up to local school officials. Only one local school district has made such an announcement — New Orleans, which is requiring masks be worn inside school buildings.

Meanwhile, children's hospitals are still full of patients suffering from a surge in respiratory viruses.

"We're full," said Finger. "My colleagues in larger pediatric facilities across the state, really the region, are at capacity every day."

Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.