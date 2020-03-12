St. Thomas More Catholic High School, like the rest of the world, has been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, but as of Thursday afternoon, the school has every intention to host the Division II boys basketball final at 7 p.m. Friday between the top-seeded Cougars and No. 2 University High with fans in attendance.
This is in line with the decision by the LHSAA to continue to the nonselect boys basketball state tournament at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles with no limitations. Semifinals games continued Thursday in front of fans.
Cougars coach Danny Broussard said Thursday the school spoke Page Cortez, a Lafayette native and Senate president of the state legislature, about STM hosting the state championship game. Cortez then spoke to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who gave the school clearance to hold the event as of now.
Ecole Classique principal David Frederico, who serves as the LHSAA’s president, also sent out a memo Thursday that stated, in part: “As a select school that will be participating in the finals, we want want you to be aware of the fact that any decision that the LHSAA makes for the games at the Burton Coliseum will also be in effect for the select school games.
"It is our hope that no changes will have to be made and the games will progress as planned, however, the possibility of changes in the format of the games always remains an option.”
Assuming the select schools’ finals are played, it will be the first time in at least the modern era state championship games will be played on a school’s campus. As of Wednesday, Broussard was expecting a sellout crowd at the Cougardome.
The matchup between STM (31-6) and U-High (26-6) is a doozy on paper. The two-time defending champion Cougars beat the Cubs 65-55 in the 2018 Division II final and 57-41 in 2019 semifinals. STM also defeated U-High 51-44 during the Southside Coca-Cola Classic on Jan. 4, pulling away from the Cubs late in a game that was competitive throughout.
“I think the difference was seven points, but that game could have gone either way really,” Broussard said Wednesday. “It was nip and tuck for most of the game.”
At the time, Broussard recognized the result of that tournament game against the Cubs would play a large role in determining where each team was seeded in the Division II playoffs. If STM had lost, U-High could have grabbed the top seed and would then be hosting the Cougars in the title game.
Because of that, STM couldn’t keep things “vanilla” against the Cubs even if Broussard knew he could see U-High again in the playoffs. The Cougars needed to win.
“(U-High coach Joe Spencer) has a few of our plays. We probably have a few of his,” Broussard said. “I would have rather it be the first meeting, but it is what it is. Fortunately for us we came out on the winning edge of that game.”
Broussard also realizes he will have to get accustomed to playing U-High deep in the playoffs every year as long as the select/nonselect split stays intact. Both teams are usually two of the best in Division II.
“Us, De La Salle, them and St. Louis, you’re going to see those four programs because we’re just good teams,” Broussard said. “You’re going to continually see us keep battling. We’ve been fortunate to win the last three meetings with (U-High), and the home court advantage is nice to have. But there’s no guarantee. They’re a good basketball team with a good coach. He’s been around a long time. I’m looking for it to be a nailbiter.”
Unlike most teams STM plays, the Cougars won’t have a depth advantage against the Cubs. Spencer routinely substitutes five players in and out at a time early in games.
U-High also have several capable shooters, including senior Milan Mejia. Mejia is the son of one of Broussard’s former players, Pablo Mejia.
“They’ve got good players all the way through their lineup — all guys that can score,” Broussard said. “I think his second unit that comes in is more of a defensive-oriented team. I think they’re going to try to get after your and press us a little bit. With his second unit, I think that’s what he has success with, so let’s be prepared for that.”