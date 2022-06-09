Like other parts of the state, Acadiana has seen a slow but steady increase in coronavirus cases over the past two months.
The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus has also increased in recent weeks but still remains low compared to prior waves of the pandemic.
There were 244 people hospitalized with the virus across the state as of Tuesday; 21 of those were in the Louisiana Department of Health's Acadiana region. That's significantly fewer people than at the peak of the delta wave, when more than 3,000 people were hospitalized with the virus across the state, 409 of which were in Acadiana.
COVID-19 patients haven't overwhelmed the major hospitals in Acadiana at this point and aren't expected to in the coming weeks, according to Dr. Henry Kaufman, chief medical officer of Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. There were 10 coronavirus patients at Lourdes and its sister hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital, on Tuesday. Just one patient was receiving intensive care.
"Based on the predictive models, we may actually have seen our peak now," Kaufman said. "When the numbers are relatively low like they are now, even if we double and get up to 20 patients, it's not going to have a huge impact on hospital operations, necessarily."
Ochsner Lafayette General had just seven patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday at its network of seven hospitals in the Acadiana region.
"The numbers have consistently remained very low for the last several weeks," said Patricia Thompson, a hospital spokesperson.
Even though Lourdes hasn't been overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, the hospital has been full for weeks at a time of year that's normally slower. Many nurses and other health care professionals left the industry during the pandemic, leaving more beds than workers to staff them at hospitals across the world. The impact on those who remain has been significant.
"Hospitals in Lafayette have been full since the last wave of the pandemic," Kaufman said. "It used to be a rare thing for a hospital to go on divert, and now we find ourselves frequently on divert because the hospital is constantly full, and that's not typical from pre-pandemic conditions. It's no longer full with COVID patients. It's full with patients from the community that other facilities can't bed because they don't have the staff to take care of those individuals. And although they may be licensed for a certain number of beds, they're only staffing a fraction of those right now."
Louisiana's recent rise in coronavirus cases began in mid-April after the weekly case count reached an all-time low of 667 on April 1. The state's weekly case count as of Wednesday was 4,906.
The gradual but persistent rise in cases might not show the whole picture. Testing is less widespread than it was during previous waves of the pandemic, meaning many cases may now be going undiagnosed. Increases in at-home testing may be obscuring the true number of COVID-19 cases because those results aren't often reported to the state.
With the increase in cases and hospitalizations come a few outbreaks at communal living quarters, such as nursing homes.
There was just one coronavirus case reported among nursing home residents during the last week in Lafayette Parish, according to the Health Department's Wednesday update. Many nursing homes in the surrounding parishes have reported one or two cases among residents and staff members.
In Vermilion Parish, however, there have been recent outbreaks at two nursing homes.
There were 15 cases were reported among residents and one employee case at Maison du Monde in the last week. The Vermilion Health Care Center also reported 14 cases among employees last week.
Outcomes have improved greatly for those who are diagnosed with COVID-19. A large portion of the population that has been vaccinated or has some immunity from severe illness from a prior coronavirus infection, and anti-viral medication and monoclonal antibody treatments have significantly reduced the likelihood of hospitalization and death for those who do get sick.
The coronavirus has become or will soon become endemic, which means the disease is still around but at a level that doesn't cause significant disruption to everyday life, in the region, according to Kaufman. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020, but has yet to officially declare it endemic as of this week.
"We need to start thinking about this disease as something we're just going to have to live with," Kaufman said. "And the best way to live with this disease is if you're at risk, be cautious about where you go and who you expose yourself to. And, in general, the best way to deal with this disease across the community is to get vaccinated and go about our business. And if we do that, we're going to be OK, and this will fade into the annals of history as a bad couple of years that it took us some time to claw out from. There's no reason that things can't normalize fairly soon."