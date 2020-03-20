ACA.lcgcorona.01.031820
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory discusses measures he's taking to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus during a press conference Monday, March 16 2020, at city hall.

 CLAIRE TAYLOR

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Friday he has issued an executive order banning any non-essential personal services in which a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained.

That means Lafayette Parish residents, beginning at midnight, will not have access to the following businesses and services:

  • nail salons
  • hair salons
  • spas
  • massage therapists
  • cosmetics application
  • tattoo services
  • non-medical cosmetic prcedures

At a 5 p.m. press conference Lafayette Consolidated Government officials also announced they had requested help from the National Guard to help staff the Covid-19 drive-thru screening center at the Cajundome.

