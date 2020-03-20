Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory announced Friday he has issued an executive order banning any non-essential personal services in which a 6-foot distance cannot be maintained.
That means Lafayette Parish residents, beginning at midnight, will not have access to the following businesses and services:
- nail salons
- hair salons
- spas
- massage therapists
- cosmetics application
- tattoo services
- non-medical cosmetic prcedures
At a 5 p.m. press conference Lafayette Consolidated Government officials also announced they had requested help from the National Guard to help staff the Covid-19 drive-thru screening center at the Cajundome.