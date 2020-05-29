Three of the 26 new deaths reported Friday in Louisiana due to coronavirus were residents of Acadiana.
More than 11% of the new deaths in Louisiana occurred in Acadiana, according to Louisiana Department of Health officials.
The Louisiana death rate from COVID-19 as of Friday is 57 per 100,000 people.
One of the newly-reported deaths was in Lafayette Parish, one was in St. Martin Parish and one was in Acadia Parish.
Friday is the third consecutive day health officials reported a new death in Lafayette Parish attributed to COVID-19.
Because of technical difficulties with the LDH online dashboard Friday there are no updates on COVID-19 cases.
According to the report, 714 Louisiana residents are hospitalized with the virus, 90 of them on ventilators, the LDH reported.
As of noon Friday, the following deaths are reported in Acadiana:
Lafayette Parish: 26 deaths, up 1
Iberia Parish: 37 deaths, no change
St. Martin Parish: 23 deaths, up 1
Acadia Parish: 23 deaths, up 1
St. Landry Parish: 54 deaths, no change
Evangeline Parish: 1 death, no change
Vermilion Parish: 3 deaths, no change