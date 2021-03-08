Louisiana officials are expected to announce on Tuesday a major expansion in COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, according to an email sent to independent pharmacies that was obtained by The Advocate.
A representative of the Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association outlined the new criteria in a Monday afternoon email to about 400 of the state's pharmacies. The new vaccine priority group, according to the email, would include adults of all ages who meet specific criteria that put them at increased risk for severe illness from the novel coronavirus.
Among those who would qualify for the vaccine, the email said, are individuals 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine or 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines with the following conditions:
- moderate to severe asthma
- cerebrovascular disease
- cystic fibrosis
- hypertension or high blood pressure
- immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines
- neurologic conditions, such as dementia
- liver disease
- overweight
- pulmonary fibrosis
- thalassemia
- type 1 diabetes mellitus
Vaccines would also be available to anyone in the same age group who works in a congregate living facility, such as a jail, shelter or group home, according to the email.
Randal Johnson, LIPA's president and CEO, confirmed the authenticity of the email. Johnson said the information in the email is almost verbatim what was sent to him via text message by Dr. Joseph Kanter of the Louisiana Department of Health, along with qualifications outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"I didn't try to editorialize what they sent," Johnson said. "We sent what we got out to independent pharmacies in the state."
Vaccines would be available to the new eligibility group immediately after an official announcement by Gov. John Bel Edwards scheduled for noon Tuesday, according to LIPA's email to pharmacies.
It's possible that specific criteria for the new eligibility group could change before the governor's announcement.
"We're evaluating group eligibility based on the supply, which is an ongoing effort," said Shauna Sanford, communications director for the Governor's Office, in a text message to The Advocate.
A new medical risk factor self-attestation form was uploaded to the Louisiana Department of Health website on Monday with criteria similar to that outlined in the LIPA email, according to a reader-submitted screenshot. It has since been removed from the website.
The form included all of the criteria outlined in the LIPA email, along with additional medical conditions that would qualify the same age group for the vaccine, including:
- cancer
- chronic kidney disease
- chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
- down syndrome
- heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant
- obesity or severe obesity
- pregnancy
- sickle cell disease
- smoking
- type 2 diabetes mellitus
The new eligibility group would significantly increase the number of people who are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana.
Currently, vaccines are available in Louisiana to those who are 65 and older, those who are 55 to 64 with specific conditions, those who are pregnant and those who work in specific fields, such as health care, law enforcement and teaching.