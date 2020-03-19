Like many things these days, the concept seems to have originated on social media.
Someone suggested for stores to let senior citizens and others most at-risk of experiencing complications from the novel coronavirus to shop before the store is open to the public. Generally, a store would be cleaner, and the shelves would be stocked first thing in the morning.
It's an idea that some local stores and chains are embracing, including NuNu's Market, Champagne's Market, The Fresh Market, Dollar General and Whole Foods Market.
"We actually saw somebody post about this on Facebook," said Blaine Broussard, president and co-owner of NuNu's Market. "And we said, 'That's an awesome idea.'"
Starting Tuesday, NuNu's asked customers to reserve the first hour of business from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. each day to seniors and others who may need to take extra precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019.
NuNu's employees are limiting the total number of customers in the store to between 10 and 15 people, depending on the size of the location. The local grocery store has locations in Youngsville, Milton, Maurice and Scott.
"We're not denying anybody access to that early entry," Broussard said. "But we're letting our senior customers go first, and we're trying to keep the stores not crowded so there's space for everybody."
On Wednesday, Champagne's Market started opening an hour earlier at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for older customers and those at-risk.
"We do want to protect our elderly, pregnant women and disabled people," said Sara Penland, a manager of Champagne's in the Oil Center. "It gives them the ability to come in and get the help they need. Later in the day, it gets chaotic, and there's more of a risk of someone getting knocked down."
Penland said she also came across the idea on social media.
"We do anything we can for our customers," Penland said. "We're all about customer service."
Like just about every store in the state and country, Champagne's and NuNu's have had trouble keeping some items on the shelves.
Toilet paper and disinfectant wipes have been nearly impossible to stock.
Food staples such as eggs, milk and bread are regularly emptied from store shelves before a new shipment arrives.
NuNu's has had plenty boudin for customers, but it's been out of another Cajun staple — cracklins.
"Our supplier is even out of the cracklin meat," Broussard said. "It's crazy."
Employees at both grocery stores have been working extra hours to keep up with customer demand. And a few employees who are at high-risk of the virus are staying home to stay safe, which means added work for those who are working.
"Everything is pretty chaotic — go, go, go," Broussard said. "The first few days aren't bad, but it starts to wear on you. One o'clock Friday is when it got stupid. Just an ungodly amount of people at one time, like nothing we've ever seen before. And it hasn't really stopped since."