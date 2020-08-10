While a technical glitch on Monday skewed the state’s daily coronavirus data report, the case reporting in Acadiana was consistent with the past week.
As the region’s case counts plateau following modest declines, coronavirus deaths are again setting new records. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to decline steadily.
There had been 1,739 new cases in the seven-parish Region 4 over seven days, as of Sunday. That was slightly above the rolling weekly count on Aug. 2, and slightly below the average of the last week. While the increase since Aug. 2 was just six, it marked the first week-over-week increase since July 26, when the seven-day case count in Region 4 peaked at 2,941.
The current weekly case count in Region 4 remains stuck at nearly seven times what it was two months ago.
The Monday report brought very few new cases and tests, and a health department spokeswoman said the number of labs reporting was much lower than expected. The department is investigating the reason.
Coronavirus deaths in the seven-parish region continued piling up, with 102 reported in Region 4 over two weeks as of Monday. It was the first time the 14-day death toll hit triple digits.
With cases plateauing at high level and deaths again spiking, the steadily declining number of COVID-19 inpatients remained a bright spot for the region. There were 223 inpatients as of Monday, a net decline over 33 over the past week. That was the lowest number in exactly one month, but it was still high by historic standards. Two months ago, there were only 38 COVID-19 inpatients in Region 4.