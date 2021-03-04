The Louisiana Department of Health on Wednesday announced the first mass vaccination events using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, including three events planned in Acadiana.

"While COVID vaccine supply remains limited, we are excited to have enough vaccine to be able to begin holding mass vaccination events this week across the state and give residents another way to access the vaccine," said Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health. "These events, while important, are just one piece of the larger puzzle that is our vaccine rollout. To ensure everyone has access to the vaccines, including our underserved communities, we know we need a mix of options — hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and targeted community events."

The first week's shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrived in Louisiana this week and has been allocated to all nine public health regions according to population size.

Office of Public Health Regional Medical Directors worked with community partners and the Louisiana National Guard to organize events that start this week and go into next week — a mix of mass vaccination events, large-scale community events, and targeted clinics for teachers who are now eligible.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA on Feb. 27. It is given in one dose, which will be very convenient for many people.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a more durable vaccine, which makes it easier to handle. It can last up to three months in the refrigerator, whereas the other vaccines must be stored at very cold temperatures.

"Most importantly, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine does exactly what we want a vaccine against this terrible virus to do — it is 100% effective at preventing you from being hospitalized or dying," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. "Like the other two COVID vaccines, this is a highly effective, safe vaccine and residents should get the first vaccine offered to them."

Below are upcoming mass vaccination events.

Region 4 (Acadiana)

March 5: Robicheaux Recreation Center, Lafayette. Registration is full.

March 8: SugArena, 713 Northwest Bypass, New Iberia. Drive-thru from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register: Call 337-374-7420 or email covid19@iberiamedicalcenter.com

March 9: Rayne Civic Center, 210 Frog Festival Drive, Rayne. Walk up or drive-thru from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. To register, go to https://oph4.timetap.com/#/

Additional dates will be announced as more vaccine becomes available.