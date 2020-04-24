Lafayette Consolidated Government announced Friday it would open its three golf courses to the public on Saturday.

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory made the announcement during his daily pressconference Friday.

The three golf courses managed by LCG Parks and Recreation are:

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Les Vieux Chenes Golf Course

Wetlands Golf Course

Jay & Lionel Hebert Municipal Golf Course

The reopened golf courses will be subject to a series of social distancing and sanitation protocols to ensure safe play, Guillory said.

Golf cart use will be limited to one person, whether they are rented or owned by the golfer, and there will be supervised golf cart sanitation after each use. There will also be limited access in and out of the clubhouse.

A designated golf course ranger will ride around the course every two hours to enforce social distancing measures and other rules, Guillory said.