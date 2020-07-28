On Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The Acadiana Advocate will host a discussion with the theme "Bringing Back the Lafayette Economy," focusing on the impact and eventual recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual event, sponsored by Hancock Whitney, AARP and Acadian Ambulance, will include Ben Berthelot, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission; Gifford Briggs, Louisiana Oil & Gas Association; Jennifer Clowers, Our Lady of Lourdes; and Gary Wagner, University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
You can watch the discussion live here:
Can't see the module below? Click here.