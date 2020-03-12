Lafayette General Health officials announced visitation restrictions at all Acadiana facilities Thursday as health administrators taken precautions to delay community spread of the coronavirus.

Officials said in a statement Thursday evening that patients would be limited to one visitor at a time at all inpatient and outpatient facilities, physician clinics, urgent care locations and other facilities across Acadiana, effective immediately. Any visitors that exhibit signs of hay fever or respiratory symptoms will be monitored closely and high risk visitors will be asked to return home and will not be allowed to return until they are well.

Two visitors will be allowed at a time for pediatric patients. The health system is discouraging visits from anyone under the age of 12, the statement said.

Lafayette General also cautioned any patients concerned they may be exhibiting coronavirus symptoms to consider a telemedicine visit using the system’s virtual urgent care app, Health Anywhere. The app will allow patients to consult with a physician while limiting exposure.

“We are encouraging the community to use telemedicine as a first line of defense and to quarantine yourself,” the statement said.

The health system encouraged anyone experiencing mild symptoms to isolate themselves to 14 days and avoid contact with other people and pets when possible, as well as practicing rigorous hygiene and disinfecting surfaces regularly.

“While in precaution for potential COVID-19 cases, please remember that healthcare workers within the hospitals of Lafayette General health are still treating patients who are in distress, experiencing health scares like heart attack and stroke, and so much more. Now, more than ever, our Emergency Departments need to be used for emergencies,” the statement said.

Information about the coronavirus, of COVID-19, is available at www.lafayettegeneral.com/COVID-19.