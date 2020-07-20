Acadiana added 712 new coronavirus cases Monday — the most of any region in the state — although it is unclear how many of those might have been from a backlog of test results.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,187 more coronavirus cases, 29 more deaths and 39 more hospitalizations in its daily noon update Monday.

The agency reported that 1,583 of those newly reported cases are attributed to backlogged test with collection dates between May 18 and July 13.

The surging daily caseloads in July are far heavier than those in the spring. In the earlier spike, the region of a little more than 600,000 people recorded only two days with more than 100 cases, on March 31 and April 2 — and a state data correction on April 4 may have eaten into those totals.

By contrast, the region has averaged more than 350 cases every day this month, and the daily caseloads keep getting higher.

Louisiana began reopening for Phase 1 on May 15 then moved to Phase 2 on June 5. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on June 22 that the state, seeing an alarming increase in cases and hospitalizations, will remain in Phase 2 for 28 more days.

On July 11, Edwards issued an executive order requiring anyone in a public building, including businesses, to cover their nose and mouth to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. The order went into effect July 13.

Local governments and law enforcement have been struggling to figure out what their role is, if any, in enforcing the mandate. The sheriffs of Lafayette and Vermilion parishes, in statements released July 15, said their enforcement of the governor's mandate would be limited.

The numbers of newly reported cases Monday in Region 4:

Lafayette: 153 more cases

Acadia: 148 more cases

St. Landry: 90 new cases

St. Mary: 66 new cases

Iberia: 64 new cases

Evangeline: 53 new cases

Jeff Davis: 48 new cases

Vermilion: 46 new cases

St. Martin: 44 new cases

On the testing front, free coronavirus tests for anyone who wants one will be available in the Acadiana region for the next couple weeks,

The testing is part of a federal initiative to identify hotspots. Baton Rouge was initially identified as one of three areas in the country — along with McAllen, Tex. and Jacksonville, Fla. — for the “surge testing,” but state officials extended it to the Acadiana and Lake Charles regions, as well.