There were an additional four confirmed coronavirus cases in Acadiana reported in the Louisiana Department of Health's update at noon Sunday, bringing the area's total known cases to 1,514.
One more COVID-19-related death was reported in the daily update, bringing the region's total to 133.
Statewide, the virus claimed an additional 19 lives, bringing the death total to 2,213. An additional 183 confirmed cases bring Louisiana's total number of known coronavirus cases to 31,600
Across Louisiana, 1,324 patients are currently hospitalized as a result of coronavirus, including 161 people on ventilators.
Here is a breakdown of cases and deaths by parish in the Acadiana area, as defined by the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4:
- Lafayette: 501 cases, up 3; 22 deaths, no change
- Iberia: 285 cases, no change; 26 deaths, no change
- St. Martin: 257 cases, no change; 21 deaths, no change
- St. Landry: 215 cases, up four; 50 deaths, up one
- Acadia: 148 cases, down three; 11 deaths, no change
- Evangeline: 67 cases, no change; 1 death, no change
- Vermilion: 41 cases, no change; 2 deaths, no change
It was not immediately clear why the number of cases in Acadia Parish dropped between the state's Saturday and Sunday updates. Public health officials have attributed similar situations to removals of duplicated cases or cases being reassigned from the parish where a test was taken to the parish of residence.
The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.
Click here for more information from the LDH. See our coronavirus tracking map here.