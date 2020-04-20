The coronavirus shutdown may have canceled some of Louisiana's most beloved spring festivals, but it can't keep Acadiana from celebrating Festival International de Louisiane — from a safe distance, of course.
That's why some of the usual food vendors you visit during the downtown event will be offering Festival favorites via takeout service this weekend.
Here's a sneak peek of a few of the options you can enjoy from the comfort of your home while you tune into the virtual music festival.
Poor Boy's Riverside Inn
One of Acadiana's oldest restaurants and longest running Festival International vendors will be serving its usual fare via takeaway service this week.
The restaurant's staff is planning to wear Festival shirts and listen to music outside of the Broussard restaurant while serving Festival favorites to-go, including:
- mini crab cake balls with fries for $9
- grilled gator bites with fries for $7
- alligator balls with fries for $7
- fish taco with fries for $7
- sweet potato beignets for $4
Poor Boy's Riverside Inn will be offering Festival favorites from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at 240 Tubing Road in Broussard.
Learn more or place an order by calling 337-837-4011.
Zea Rotisserie & Bar
This modern American restaurant has long offered some of its staple menu items during Festival International.
Although Zea won't be offering the usual festival-sized portions from its restaurant via takeaway service this week, you can still indulge in entree- and even family-sized versions of Festival favorites, including:
- Thai ribs with choice of two sides for $19
- shrimp and grits with andouille sausage for $17.75
- roasted corn grits for $4
- family meal of two large racks of Thai ribs, two pints of sides, house or Zeasar salad and a gallon of unsweetened tea for $58
Zea Rotisserie & Bar will be offering its full menu, including these Festival favorites, via takeaway service from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at 235 Doucet Road in Lafayette.
Learn more or place an order by calling 337-406-0013.
Norbert's Restaurant
This mom-and-pop restaurant has been serving soul food for nearly 50 years and has been a Festival favorite for years.
The Broussard restaurant will be offering many of its Festival classics via takeaway service this week, including:
- boudin for $3
- pork jambalaya for $5
- meat pie for $5
- fried catfish with fries for $6
- fried shrimp with fries for $6
- family-sized serving of jambalaya for $40
Norbert's Restaurant will be offering its Festival menu via takeaway service from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at 521 Avenue C in Broussard.
Learn more or place an order by calling 337-837-6704.
Bonus: Festival punch
Would it even be Festival International without this fruity, alcoholic punch in a souvenir cup?
You'll be able to pick up Festival punch by the cup for $4 or the gallon for $30 at Cafe 20.3 and Legends locations across Acadiana.
You'll get the souvenir cups and the knowledge that your purchase will also benefit the nonprofit festival.
Tito's lemonade and other Schilling products will also be available via drive-thru and takeaway service.
Visit festivalinternational.org for the latest information on the virtual festival, and keep an eye out for more details in The Acadiana Advocate.