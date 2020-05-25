Recreation departments and summer camp programs are finding creative ways to bring a healthy dose of summer fun to kids’ schedules while also re-imagining their offerings to meet new health and safety standards during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Recreational baseball and softball leagues are firing back up, with shortened schedules, reduced contact practices and restrictions on spectators. The Youngsville Sports Complex welcomed teams back for practices last week and it’s been mostly smooth sailing, Director Tim Robichaux said.
“They’re just happy to be back and out here,” he said.
The complex serves about 1,500 children across all age groups in its baseball, softball and tee ball programs. Even as some players have dropped out, children on the waiting list have been calling to fill spots as parents anxiously seek opportunities to get their children out of the house, Robichaux said.
To keep the large groups safe, the complex has blocked off bleachers, closed dugouts, instituted one-lane entrance and exits, requested parents bring lawn chairs to social distance and mandated one team per field for practices, making use of all nine baseball fields and six soccer fields at staggered times, he said.
Staff members are also wearing masks and hand sanitizer stations have been installed at concession stands and in other key areas. Procedures will need to be reviewed or adapted once games begin, but those changes are still being discussed, Robichaux said.
Navigating the quick-changing rules has been difficult, but leaning on other local and state recreation leaders has made the process workable, he said.
The biggest change for everyone has been the shortened season, Lafayette Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Boudreaux said. Fewer weeks to play means no post season with All-Star games and Little League World Series tournaments. But getting the kids back on the field for less time is better than not at all, he said.
Like the Youngsville Sports Complex, Lafayette Parks and Recreation’s seven neighborhood associations are relaunching their baseball, softball and soccer programs. The sports leagues are some of the few opportunities the recreation department has been able to relaunch; on Friday the department announced summer enrichment camps and therapeutic day camps would not take place this year.
Some programs are difficult to operate under existing coronavirus safety guidelines, while others may not reopen because of financial restraints caused by reduced tax revenues attributed to the virus, Boudreaux said. Lafayette Consolidated Government is re-evaluating operations across departments and not all offerings may be feasible under a tighter budget, he said.
Both men said they’re glad to see the kids enjoying themselves through sports again, especially after the upheaval they experienced with the sudden cancellation of school this spring.
“I think it’s really important for kids to get a chance…Recreational sports have a lot of benefits, not only the physical side but the mental side, and being able to get back out to the game they enjoy playing and get back around others, I think all that has a huge impact on their development,” Robichaux said.
Kids’ mental well-being was the driving force behind Christian Youth Theater Lafayette choosing to forge ahead with in-person theater camps this year, CYT Lafayette Artistic Director Kallie Theriot said.
When surveying parents about summer options, the overwhelming consensus was that parents wanted an in-person option. They reported their children were feeling sad, depressed and lonely while deprived of regular social contact with peers and virtual visits with friends weren’t cutting it, she said.
When CYT Lafayette organized a parking lot parade for its participants, the smiles, tears and looks of relief on the instructors’ and children’s faces while seeing one another from a distance made the need for in-person interaction clear. Even if camp needed to look different, it was worth doing, Theriot said.
“Even though it’s going to be challenging and totally different than anything we’ve ever done, I think the kids and what CYT means to them and what CYT means to their parents matters more than all the hoops that we’re going to have to jump through,” she said.
Camp dates have been pushed back to July to allow families time to settle into the new normal.
The delayed schedule also gives CYT Lafayette time to build in fall back location plans. Some venues booked for the previous camp schedule have reached out to say they’re now uncomfortable with hosting large groups. Rethinking camp has included where it’s held, with Theriot and team thinking about creative solutions like theater in the park opportunities, Theriot said.
It won’t be the usual freewheeling camp style, but CYT is hoping to maintain a feeling of theater magic, she said.
Children and counselors will be assigned to static groups in individual rooms to limit contact, there won’t be contact-based games or toy sharing, kids will have their temperatures checked and all singing will likely be done outside with the children spread apart. Instead of a final camp showcase each week, a videographer will film the performances and compile a camp film as a keepsake, the director said.
CYT Lafayette will also be offering a virtual option for families who aren’t comfortable sending their children to camp. The virtual camp will run for the entire month of July and participants will enjoy recorded lessons from counselors and possible virtual character meet and greets, among other activities the team is still ironing out, Theriot said.
Campers will be sent boxes of camp activities and props to make the at-home experience more interactive, and CYT Lafayette is considering the idea of socially distanced meet-ups so the children can have some level of in-person interaction with counselors and peers, she said.
Rethinking the function of everything CYT Lafayette does has been strenuous, but rewarding, the director said.
“It has been exhausting. I think I’ve worked longer days than I did back when everything was normal…It’s definitely brought our team closer together because one day you might think you have a plan that will work perfectly and then the next day something new is released where everything has to change,” Theriot said.
Allison Brandon at Wonderland Performing Arts said she’s going all-in on the virtual experience for this year’s schedule of summer camps. Wonderland has been offering virtual performances and classes online and through social media since novel coronavirus closures began in March and the team has grown confident in their ability to provide an accessible, safe and exciting performing arts experience online, she said.
Wonderland has even hosted Zoom productions by working with students through the video conferencing platform to perform and record their three spring productions and turn them into films. Brandon said they’re planning to take those methods into the summer camp experience.
While coordinating camp venues and discussing safety measures, Brandon said it became apparent remaining true to the Wonderland model would be difficult while keeping everyone safe in person. To do both, and avoid compromising the camp experience, Brandon decided to take things online.
Campers will be able to sign up for a variety of classes, from dance, art, music and theater, including special guest spots from Broadway stars including Desi Oakley, Blaine Krauss and Krystina Alabado. The online classes will be supplemented with mailed class boxes with items to give things the classes a more tangible quality, Brandon said.
In a typical summer, Wonderland serves between 100 to 150 children through five one-week camps and an end of summer musical. It’s unclear how many children will migrate to the virtual platform, but Brandon said so far reaction has been positive and she’s going to see what happens.
One staff member who’s also a mother told Brandon she’s struggled with denying her children recreational opportunities while taking health precautions and said the virtual camp will provide kids chances for fun while easing tensions.
“Thank you so much for not making me the bad guy. You’re making it easier on parents to tell their kids we have to stay home a little bit longer,” Brandon recalled the woman saying.
Brandon said throwing in the towel for summer camp was never an option because ensuring creative outlets for children is too important.
“Creativity is important. Kids learn so much from the arts. They learn that if they have an idea, they can make it a reality. They learn discipline, they learn self-respect, they learn respect for others and teamwork, eye contact and how to use their voice. There are so many valuable skills that come from performing,” she said.