Louisiana now has 347 diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus, state health officials said Thursday morning. Two of those positive tests were in Lafayette Parish. The majority were in New Orleans.
The state numbers climbed from Wednesday evening, when 280 cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus disease 2019, were reported. The first two cases in Lafayette Parish were confirmed Wednesday night.
The state lab has completed 805 tests, the Louisiana Department of Health said at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Commercial lab tests are not included in the total, but their positive results are counted as cases.
New data from Johns Hopkins University says Louisiana now has the second-highest deaths from coronavirus per capita in the U.S.
All eight coronavirus deaths in the state have been in the New Orleans area. Five deaths have been reported during the coronavirus crisis at Lambeth House, an Uptown retirement home that has the state's only known "cluster" of cases. As of Wednesday, at least 13 people have tested positive.
The state releases the most recent test results at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily. See the full map.