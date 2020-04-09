Festival International de Louisiane will happen virtually for the first time because of coronavirus restrictions on outdoor festivals and other public gatherings.
Details are scarce at the moment about what a virtual Festival International will look like, but the event's executive director confirmed Thursday that it will, in fact, happen.
"For now the message to everybody is stay tuned," Scott Feehan said in a message to The Acadiana Advocate, adding that "It will be cool."
Last month, Festival International organizers announced the cancellation of the 34th annual event set to take place April 22-26 in downtown Lafayette. They said they were still exploring all available options, including rescheduling for the fall or hosting it virtually, but they were "not sure of the feasibility" at that time.
Feehan said Thursday that more details will be released about the virtual version of Festival International in the coming days.
One thing that's up on the festival's website: information about the virtual Courir du Festival 5K.
The fundraiser race, which typically takes place downtown Saturday morning during the festival, will instead happen virtually in many places at many times throughout the five-day festival.
"That's the beauty," a note on the website says. "You can do it wherever you want. Simply walk/run/bike the distance and send us your time."
Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite Festival shirt, create their own route and listen to upbeat tracks from their favorite Festival artists during the race and share their experience on social media using the hashtag #IRunForFestival.
Registration is open for the race at festivalinternational.org/virtual5K.