The Acadiana regional coronavirus outlook remained murky Monday, with rolling weekly case counts dropping in some parishes and rising in others.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 resumed climbing after four days of declines. With 295 inpatients as of Monday, the seven-parish region remained slightly below the peak of 304 established the previous week.
Deaths continued to rise as well. With five additional COVID-19 deaths recorded Monday, the region of a little more than 600,000 people had seen 77 deaths over two weeks. That was a 133% increase over the 14-day rolling death count on July 13.
The 7-day regional case count of 2,698 was slightly below what it was on July 20, a day that case and test counts across the state was inflated by the inclusion of old test results. With that day excluded from the Monday rolling weekly count, the case incidence trend across the region was not clear.
As a percentage of new tests over seven days, the number of new cases in Acadiana was 12.2% on Monday, compared with 11.4% on July 20.
The picture seemed a bit clearer in some parishes, however. Lafayette Parish’s seven-day case total of 887 — while historically still very high — was the lowest since July 10.
Vermilion Parish, on the other hand, continued to see a week-over-week case increase, with 332 in the past seven days, compared with 242 on July 20.
|Parish
|7-day cases (change from 7-20)
|7-day cases/tests (7-20)
|14-day deaths (7-13)
|Acadia
|371 (-20%)
|15.2% (14.6%)
|20 (8)
|Evangeline
|147 (-8%)
|13.1% (11.1%)
|1 (0)
|Iberia
|386 (+16%)
|14.9% (15.5%)
|7 (7)
|Lafayette
|887 (-12%)
|10.5% (10.0%)
|24 (13)
|St. Landry
|400 (+9%)
|11.2% (10.8%)
|9 (3)
|St. Martin
|175 (-14%)
|13.3% (14.6%)
|9 (1)
|Vermilion
|332 (+37%)
|12.9% (9.2%)
|7 (1)
|All
|2698 (-3%)
|12.2% (11.4%)
|77 (33)