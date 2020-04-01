Professional Arts Pharmacy has committed to donating more than 1,000 4-ounce bottles of pharmaceutical-grade hand sanitizers to local law enforcement and healthcare workers.
The pharmacy has already delivered 150 bottles to hospice agencies and the Lafayette Sheriff’s Department and plan to deliver the reminder later this week and next week as more supplies are received.
The Lafayette Sheriff’s Department, facing a sanitizer shortage amid the coronavirus outbreak, sought help from Professional Arts Pharmacy to compound hand sanitizer for them to keep officers protected.
Compounding pharmacies provide customized medication formulations for patients based on doctors’ prescriptions. Because of the shortage of hand sanitizer, the FDA is allowing compounding pharmacies to dispense it as an over-the-counter product.
Professional Arts Pharmacy is still filling prescriptions while following social distancing guidelines and offering free delivery or curbside service.
"As an essential business, we must change protocols to continue servicing our patients, but we also want to do our part in supporting those that are keeping us safe and healthy during this pandemic," pharmacist Eric Vidrine said. "First responders and healthcare professionals play a vital role in our communities, especially at this critical time, and we want to do all we can to make sure they are equipped to handle this crisis.”