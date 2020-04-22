Lafayette public school seniors and graduating juniors now have a path forward to determine their grades and chart a path to graduation amidst the novel coronavirus uncertainty.

The Lafayette Parish School System released guidance Monday walking students through how their final grades will be calculated, what standards students must meet to graduate and deadlines for remediating non-proficient grades.

Proficiency will be determined using an average of the final grades for each nine week period the student was enrolled in the course. Each nine weeks’ final grade for a course will be assigned a point total based on the grade; four points for an A, three points for a B, two points for a C, one point for a D and zero points for an F. Those points will then be averaged.

For a yearlong course, the student would average points from the final grades for the three nine weeks they were in school. For a semester-long course, the student would rely on their third nine week’s final grade only.

A student must score one point, equal to a D, or higher overall to pass, the district statement said.

Students in online and credential based courses must also complete a certain percentage of their coursework in order to pass. For fall online classes students must complete at least 60% of coursework and for spring courses they must complete at least 30% of the material. For credential focused courses, students must meet at least 51% of course standards to pass, the district guidelines said.

If a student is failing a class, there are two options for them to recover their grade to pass. The student’s teacher can assign work to prove proficiency and assign credit or the student can elect to meet Edgenuity online learning targets and the teacher can review and decide if credit should be awarded.

Students have until May 15 to complete teacher assigned work and until May 8 to complete Edgenuity recovery work. Students in the district’s Lafayette Online Academy program also have until May 8 to recover their grades to graduate.

In a video covering the guidelines, Mark Rabalais, the district’s chief academic officer, said families should contact their student’s counselors and teachers with specific questions and guidance on needed remediation work.

“We know these last few weeks have been full of anxiety and distress as there have been many questions for us to answer and many unknowns for you and your student. As we continue to get guidance and information, we will do our best to relay updates and information to you all,” he said.

Rabalais also said there is no new information about graduation ceremonies, which were scheduled for May 22 and May 23.