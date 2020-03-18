The drive-thru screening for the coronavirus Wednesday at the Cajundome was shut down nearly an hour early after health care workers ran out of test kits.
Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, made the announcement in a news release. He said they are working to obtain more test kits to resume screening Thursday morning.
An update is expected at a press conference at 4 p.m. today.
No coronavirus cases have been reported in Acadiana as of noon Wednesday. Six people have died in Orleans Parish from COVID-19.
The screening is only available to those with symptoms such as fever of 100.4 or higher and respiratory problems. Those at high risk of catching the virus also may be screened. They include pregnant women, babies under 10 weeks old, the elderly, those living in group homes and those with compromised immune systems, diabetes, heart disease and cancer.