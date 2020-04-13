The rate of new coronavirus cases in Acadiana has slowed, probably because of social distancing measures, pushing the peak — if there is one ¯ into the summer, the region's top state health offiicial said Monday.
"It does look like we're seeing social distancing and physical distancing work," Dr. Tina Stefanski, regional medical director, Department of Health, said Monday. "It looks like the rate of infection is flattening. That was the intent of social distancing, so it did what it was supposed to."
On March 22, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide executive order for residents to stay at home and avoid unnecessary contact, especially in large groups, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 so that hospitals aren't overwhelmed.
The state health department at noon Monday reported a single new death in seven Acadiana parishes overnight and 22 new cases of COVID-19, the third consecutive day the number of cases increased by 5% or less. Only a single new death was attributed Monday to the virus in Acadiana and the number of patients on ventilators, as high as 103 on Thursday, dropped to 85 Monday.
Models suggest Acadiana has not reached its peak of coronavirus cases, Stefanski said, if a peak even occurs. Because of social distancing, Acadiana may see in June, July or August, a gradual rise in cases and a slow decline instead of a dramatic peak and decline.
Right now, she said, hospitals continue to see a steady number of patient admissions with COVID-19, many of whom are on seriously ill and on ventilators, and some of whom are dying.
With the rate of new coronavirus cases in Lafayette Parish and Acadiana slowing and the availability of tests increasing, Wednesday will be the last day residents can be tested for COVID-19 at the drive-thru Cajundome site.
The screening and testing site at the Cajundome was the first to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Acadiana, opening March 18, an effort of Lafayette General, Our Lady of Lourdes and Lafayette Consolidated Government.
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, at a press conference Monday, said a task force of health care professionals unanimously recommended closing the Cajundome screening site because fewer people are visiting the operation and because more tests and tests that produce quicker results are available now at local medical facilities.
Only 27 people visited the Cajundome Monday, Jamie Angelle, chief communications officer with Lafayette Consolidated Government, said. By comparison, two Mondays ago, 95 people went through the screening site.
The only new death in Acadiana reported Monday was in Lafayette Parish, bringing the death toll to 14 in Lafayette Parish, 13 in St. Landry, eight in St. Martin Parish, five in Iberia and Acadia parishes, and one in Vermilion Parish. Evangeline Parish is the only parish in the health department's Region 4 without a death.
Forty-six COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in Region 4.
St. Mary Parish, which is not in Region 4, reported another 14 cases of coronavirus overnight, but no new deaths. St. Mary Parish officials over the weekend reported 15 residents of a Franklin nursing home and five employees tested positive for COVID-19.
As of noon Monday, the state health department reported an additional 44 deaths and 421 new cases of the virus in Louisiana, the fourth consecutive day increases grew by 5% or less.
The rate of new COVID-19 cases in hard-hit Orleans Parish has slowed. A week ago, 499 new cases were reported by the health department. This Monday, 51 new cases were reported. Nine new deaths occurred in Orleans Parish overnight, bringing the total to 244.
Jefferson Parish also is seeing smaller daily increase in cases. A week ago, Jefferson Parish saw 442 new cases of the virus compared with 98 this Monday. Another 13 new deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total to 186.