Enrollment has dropped 6.2% to 15,219, year over year, among degree-seeking students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, a number that apparently reflects small incoming and large graduation classes during the pandemic years.
DeWayne Bowie, vice president for enrollment management, said in a prepared statement last week that a robust incoming freshman class this fall semester may help bolster and grow enrollment for the immediate future, reversing the downturn in numbers.
This year’s freshman class is 2,885, up 7.1% from the 2021 freshman class of 2,693, the largest incoming class in five years. Important, too, is that the incoming class includes 31% in STEM majors — Science, Technology, Engineering and Technology — with an average grade average of 3.41. This class includes 135 valedictorians, one of the highest numbers ever, he said.
The degree-seeking students include 12,950 undergraduates and 2,269 graduate students. The enrollment of 15,219 is the largest among the nine University of Louisiana System institutions, ULS spokeswoman Cami Geisman confirmed.
“While our overall retention rate remains high, consecutive smaller freshman classes partly due to COVID-19 in recent years have resulted in fewer continuing students,” Bowie said in a prepared statement. “Degree-seeking enrollment has also been affected by record-setting graduating classes in recent academic years.”
Jim Henderson, president of the ULS system, said UL Lafayette’s enrollment story fits comfortably within the range of other ULS schools, which averaged about a 5.5% enrollment decrease. System enrollment is down from more than 90,000 in recent years. He said the numbers reflect “a bit of a trend” that can be reversed.
Among the hardest-hit institutions were those resting in the paths of five named storms in the past few years. Those include McNeese State in Lake Charles and Nicholls State in Thibodaux. He said Northwestern State and the University of New Orleans have each lost more than 10 percent.
Beyond students affected by the pandemic conditions and storms have been non-traditional students — especially those with families — who have been hurt by inflation in 2022. ULS institutions have recorded sizable losses among those students, he said, mature students who due to staggering inflation have had to choose between paying the mortgage and caring for their families or taking a semester or two off.
But Henderson said he is “bullish” on the system’s ability to “recapture” that market of mature students.
If ULS institutions' focus is trained narrowly on recruiting traditional freshmen, enrollment growth may be difficult, he said. “But if your focus is on those 653,000 Louisianians with some college credits and no degree, that’s a huge population that can be served by our universities.”
“We’ve gotten smarter as educators,” he said. Louisiana universities have been knocking down the barriers to re-enrollment that “don’t make a lot of sense right now.”
So the focus is trained on finding non-trads who can make use of the coursework they’ve already completed to re-enroll into academic programs tailored for students like them. By enrolling in coursework through Compete Louisiana, tailored to help returning students, they can continue making a living while earning credits at a workable pace. Then non-traditional students can master core competencies in many subject matters and earn their degrees.
“We are focused on fulfilling our mission,” Henderson said. “There’s little variance in the mission, institution to institution. Places like Louisiana Tech and University of Louisiana at Lafayette have elite research programs, but like all nine institutions, what they share in common is devotion to serving the students in regions where they serve. Students come from all backgrounds, and we meet them where they are.”
Bowie said UL Lafayette also enrolled 3,645 non-credit-bearing students for the Fall 2022 semester, which represents an increase of 667 students over last fall. Those students bring UL Lafayette’s overall enrollment to 18,864. Their courses might include training courses, online classes, certifications or professional and continuing education classes.