After weeks of improving numbers, Acadiana hospitals have seen another uptick in patients over the past few days — likely not because of coronavirus but because of Hurricane Laura.

Hospitals in the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 4, which include seven Acadiana parishes, on Tuesday had just 110 patients being treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

That's a significant drop from mid-August when there were 192 coronavirus inpatients at area hospitals. Regional coronavirus hospitalizations peaked at 304 on July 22. Tuesday's hospital census was even lower than the spring peak of 125 on April 10.

Even with fewer coronavirus patients, however, Acadiana hospitals have been nearing capacity in recent days.

On Tuesday, Region 4, which includes Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, had the lowest percentage of available hospital beds in the state, with 14% of its intensive-care unit beds available and 23.6% of its total beds available.

That's due, in part, to the region's largest hospitals, Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, and their affiliate campuses taking in evacuated patients from hospitals in the Lake Charles area before and after Hurricane Laura.

The Lafayette General system took in 21 evacuees; the Lourdes system took in 16, a spokesperson for each hospital said. Hospitals in other regions of the state have also taken in evacuees, with some of those transferring into and out of Lafayette hospitals along the way.

"Amidst unusually high summer volumes, our team did not hesitate to step up to care for patients being relocated and in support of our healthcare colleagues," said Elisabeth Arnold, spokesperson for Lourdes. "We know they would have done the same for us."

It's unclear how much of a strain the influx in patients from the Lake Charles region will put on Acadiana hospitals.

Region 4 and Region 5 had some of the highest positivity rates in the state during the summer peak. Regional health officials asked the community to adhere diligently to safety measures to relieve some of the pressure on local hospitals.

Last month, the Lafayette Parish School System pushed back the start date of school from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, in part, to ensure hospitals had the resources needed to handle the anticipated COVID-19 case increase that would come with in-person instruction.

Dr. Tina Stefanski said in an Aug. 7 interview that school officials reviewed numbers, including hospital bed capacity, before deciding to delay the opening of schools to Sept. 8. The public health director said while the decision to reopen was squarely left to the school system, she and health care officials were united in the belief that delaying school was the best call.