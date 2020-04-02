Many child care centers across Lafayette Parish remain open, but it’s it's a far cry from business as usual for any of them.

When Gov. John Bel Edwards anounced his stay at home order March 22, businesses that were considered non-essential were forced to close. Day care centers were allowed to stay open, primarily to ease the burden on health care workers and first-responders who are in critical need during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to public health officials, very few young children have exhibited symptoms associated with coronavirus exposure. However, new protocols been introduced at child care centers to prevent the virus from being spread to workers and family members who could become ill.

“The parent drop-off is totally different,” said Stephanie Primeaux, who is the area director for Kids Only II and III. “When parents drop off their kid now, we check them for fever, we walk them to class now. We’re not letting parents sign in in our sign-in book. We’re doing all of that.

“ They’re not allowed past my office at all, not even for pickup. We call the child’s name and bring them to the office.”

In fact, the new normal for many centers is checking all kids and teachers for fever before entering the center.

Once checked in, the challenge becomes maintaining the curriculum and a sense of normalcy for children.

“We’re doing classroom with children,” said Susan Fisher of Fisher’s Early Childhood Development Center. “We’re still trying to follow our curriculum with children. The kids are happy. We take them out as much as possible. They’re not allowed to drink out of the water fountain. We bring water out on the playground with little cups.”

Social distancing measures are achieved in many centers as a result of smaller class sizes.

Carolyn Dore, the executive director of Butterflies and Beyond Child Development Center, said child attendance has been down as much as 85 percent in recent weeks.

“The school board and health department has given directives about how to go about it,” Dore said. “We are staying open for essential personnel, but as directed, we’re encouraging parents to stay home when they could. We’ve waived tuition so they did not feel like they needed to come. We did that to make sure that people were safe.”

Fisher said she’s seeing an average of 27 to 31 children these day, down significantly from the normal 170 to 180 children. She said most of those children’s parents are pharmacists, doctors, nurses or first responders.

For parents who are considered essential critical infrastructure personnel, the Louisiana Department of Education launched a child care assistance program.

"They just have the pay the difference, which is hardly anything at all," Primeaux explained. "For example, let's say a parent may be paying $122 a week — that parent is now paying $12 a week."

Mandy Hart, who is the director at Creative Learning Preschool and Childcare Center, said it is currently running “about half, some days less than half.”

With only essential businesses allowed to remain open, many parents have found ways to work from home. Others, not so fortunate, are facing reduced income. Nearly everyone is worried about the long-term impact on jobs and the local economy.

It is a longstanding practice for parents to continue paying to reserve their child's spot in a day when they take them out for illness, vacation or other events. After all, the center still has to pay the same number of teachers and its bills aren't reduced when one child is absent.

It remains unclear, however, whether that practice is practical for an extended absence caused by pandemic.

Some parents are taking their kids home and taking the chance they won't lose their spot. Most centers are still trying to decide what their policy should be, given the uncertainty about how long the stay at home order will be in place. It currently is set to expire April 30, but the governor said he would extend it if needed to continue fighting the spread of coronavirus.

“Right now, some parents decided to stay home with their child,” Primeaux said. “They give a two weeks notice, which is in the contract. Then they’ll be like starting all over again (application process) if they come back, which hopefully they all will.”

Dore said Butterflies and Beyond is “taking them for when they left off.”

Lindsey Fisher said his centers are still working through a policy with parents who have pulled their children out temporarily.

“We’ve had some great parents calling us without me even giving them anything official yet because we’re still working on it, calling and paying tuition over the phone without their kids being here to help us keep things going," Fisher said. “Basically, we’re trying to put something in place with our parents that will allow us to continue to operate, so at the end of this, we’ll still be available for them. At this point, everybody’s trying to do what they can to survive.”

Consequently, Fisher said his center has devised a remote plan to help ease some of those tuition concerns, sending home packets of learning materials.

“We have a system where parents are driving by and picking up packets and to take home and do some of the work at home with their children to keep them engaged,” he said. The center has also been doing learning videos that parents can watch with their child.

“It’s tough right now,” Susan Fisher said. “My mother and father have always been dedicated to helping our parents and wanting to be fair to our parents, but we also have a business.”

There may be some financial help coming from the federal stimulus package to help small businesses stay open and cover payroll.

“The CARES Act put some helps in that I think will suffice to keep things OK” for her business, Dore said.

Teachers at Fisher were paid in March and have been given the option to work in April “without the threat of losing their jobs” once the crisis ends.

“Right now, it’s a skeleton crew,” Susan Fisher said. “Many of our teachers have been here for 14, 17 years — really dedicated to my family.”