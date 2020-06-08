More than half the residents of a Lafayette nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Thirty-seven residents of the 66 residents at Courtyard Manor Nursing Home on Sidney Martin Road near Carencro tested positive in the past eight days, according to a report released Monday by the Louisiana Department of Health. Three residents' deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
The virus also has hit staff at Courtyard Manor. Nine employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the health department report states, two of whom recovered.
On June 1, the health department reported 23 residents had tested positive for the virus and two had died. Health officials also reported at that time seven employees had tested positive and one had recovered. In the week that followed, an additional 23 residents tested positive for COVID-19 and one more residents died. Two additional employees tested positive as well.
The nursing home administrator did not return a call for comment Monday afternoon.
According to its website, Courtyard Manor has been family-owned since 1985. Filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office indicate it is owned by Sarver Family LLC.
Two deaths were reported Monday in Acadiana, including one each in Lafayette and Acadia parishes, bringing the Acadiana death toll to 183.
In the seven Acadiana parishes comprising the LDH's Region 4 — Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St.Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion — 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday. Seventeen, nearly half, were in Lafayette Parish.