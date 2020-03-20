The coronavirus crisis may impact boiled crawfish spots more than most restaurants since we're in peak crawfish season, and crawfish boils are typically a communal affair.
But even though restaurant dining rooms are closed, you can still order boiled crawfish via drive-thru, takeout or delivery services from many of your favorite spots.
Here are a few options we're eyeing today.
The Crawfish Boss: This Broussard spot, which is also known for its snoballs, is offering three pounds of crawfish for $13.50, five pounds for $22.50 or 10 pounds with corn and potatoes for $45. The Crawfish Boss is open from 2 to 8 p.m. today and has a drive-thru window at 6830 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Call 337-837-5700 to order ahead.
Uncle T's: This Scott restaurant, which is also known for its oysters, is offering three pounds of crawfish for $17.25, five pounds with two potatoes for $26.25 or 20 pounds with eight potatoes, four ears of corn and four containers of sauce for $100. Uncle T's is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and is offering curbside takeout at 1001 St. Mary St. Call 337-504-2285 to order ahead.
Crawfish Town USA: This Henderson restaurant, which also has a market stocked with local foods, is offering ten pounds of boiled crawfish with potatoes and corn for $40. Crawfish Town is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and has a drive-thru option on the market side of the restaurant at 2815 Grand Point Highway. Call 337-667-6148 to order ahead.