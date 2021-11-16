Failure to meet federal COVID-19 mandates by Jan. 4 may cost some people on campus their jobs — work-study students and graduate assistants, among them — at the University of Lafayette, with deadlines firmly established and drawing nearer.

Paul Thomas, associate vice president for administration and finance, said UL Lafayette is facing stringent, federal mandates because the university receives federal research money as contractors for its work in, among many areas, health sciences — including for its role in developing COVID-19 vaccines. At issue, he said, is millions of dollars.

“We hope we can comply with the mandate without too many significant separations,” Thomas said. “We want to keep as many people as we can. But it is a hard mandate, which has closed off a lot of avenues.”

For example, he said, some COVID-19 mandates, such as those issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, permit people who are not vaccinated to submit to routine testing. But restrictions included under Executive Order 14042, signed by President Biden in September, tighten the options for workers who have shunned vaccinations.

Executive Order 14042 includes exemptions for clearly held religious beliefs, which are determined case by case, and for disability/medical reasons. Thomas said there have been many requests for religious exemptions — perhaps 90 — and at least one UL Lafayette employee recently asked for the religious beliefs exemption but was denied because the person did not seem to meet the standard for a religious exemption.

He said the university has to make those determinations on a case-to-case basis.

“We are not trying to be the judge of anyone’s beliefs per se,” he said. For those who seek exemptions based on sincerely held religious beliefs, UL Lafayette will try to make accommodations.

A spokesperson for the UL Lafayette campus said vaccination rates vary on campus. For example, about 69 percent of students were fully vaccinated by last week, and another 18.5 percent of students sought and were granted exemptions for philosophical or religious reasons. But those students, if they hold work-study employment or, for graduate students, assistantships for teaching or research, will likely have to give them up — even if they meet the more relaxed state standards for opting out of vaccinations. Because UL Lafayette holds federal contracts, the mandates under 14042 take precedence.

Thomas said 95 percent of full-time faculty and 89 percent of other full-time employees are fully vaccinated. The number of those unvaccinated or less than fully vaccinated is getting “smaller and smaller,” he said.

If those unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated opt not to become fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, the university has to move forward and make sure students get the best classroom experience possible.

Some students who are exempt from the state requirement and are permitted to attend class may not understand that they will not be able to keep work-study jobs or assistantship money because to do so they must meet the higher federal standards.

“Folks may not realize the university plays a significant role in development of vaccines against COVID-19. All of that money and the contracts associated with it are a big part of (meeting the federal standards). It’s not a simple matter of just giving up the contracts. This is not ‘fun money’.”

UL Lafayette has been offering free vaccines on campus all semester, starting in August.