The number of people in Louisiana who have died from the coronavirus is nearly equal to the population of Sunset in St. Landry Parish and the number of people who have had COVID-19 in the state exceed by about 10,000 the number of people living in the city of New Iberia.
Two new deaths attributed to the coronavirus were reported Thursday in Acadiana and 18 new deaths were reported statewide by health officials.
Thursday's report by the Louisiana Department of Health brings the death toll in Louisiana to 2,635.
In the seven parishes that comprise Region 4 of the LDH — Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes — the death toll now stands at 164, about the population of Palmetto, a village in St. Landry Parish.
Imagine if the entire town of Erath in Vermilion Parish got sick at the same time. That's how many people in Acadiana have had or currently have COVID-19. Thursday's addition of 12 confirmed cases brings the Acadiana total to 2,173.
Six of the new cases reported Thursday were in Lafayette Parish, while four were in Acadia Parish, where health officials have said migrant workers living in dormitory housing at one or more crawfish production facilities are battling COVID-19.
Louisiana had 305 new cases reported Thursday, bringing its total to 38,802, more than the population of New Iberia.
Parish case and death totals and changes as of Thursday include:
Lafayette: 695 cases, up 6; 25 deaths, up 1
Iberia: 404 cases, up 1; 37 deaths, no change
St. Martin: 293 cases, up 1; 22 deaths, no change
Acadia: 401 cases, up 4; 22 deaths, no change
St. Landry: 252 cases, no change; 54 deaths, up 1
Evangeline: 75 cases, no change; 1 death, no change
Vermilion: 53 cases, no change; 3 deaths, no change