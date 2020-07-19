A Lafayette doctor and engineer recently received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a new medical device that protects health care workers treating coronavirus patients.
The device, which they've nicknamed "the nurse saver," offers the benefits of a negative pressure hospital room in a much smaller space and at a much lower cost.
Formally, it's the Negative-pressure Respiratory System with Advanced Ventilation Return1, abbreviated as NRSAVR-100.
"There is no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the emergency use of the NRSAVR-100," an FDA scientist wrote last month in an emergency use authorization letter.
The nurse saver is essentially a plastic box that encapsulates a patient's head and shoulders and connects to a hospital's ventilation system so air can flow into the box but can only escape through a suction that filters the contaminated air. Ports and access holes covered in flexible, soft rubber allow medical staff to safely access the patient or insert lines and tubes into the box without breaking the barrier.
If embraced by the medical community and produced on a large scale, the device could not only protect health care workers but also be a space-saving solution for hospitals overwhelmed by patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Dr. Doug Clement, an emergency room doctor and medical director at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, came up with the concept. Erick Knezek, an engineer and co-owner of Oceanetics, designed and built prototypes.
"It was exciting," Clement said. "It was exciting to go from just a basic discussion with a friend to prototype to FDA approval to being able to help people."
The doctor said he's never created something like this before and didn't intend to during the pandemic, either.
Earlier this year, Clement came across a three-sided, plastic hood being used as a barrier in other parts of the world to protect doctors treating coronavirus patients. These intubation hoods functioned like the clear barriers now found at many supermarket registers — as shields against droplets that could potentially spread the virus.
Clement was intrigued by the intubation hoods but concerned because they only seemed to protect doctors, not other medical professionals assisting with patient care.
"It wasn't protecting the nurse or anyone else in the room," Clement said. "Usually, it's a team that walks into a room, yet we're only protecting one person. We're trying to prevent everyone from getting sick."
Clement wondered if there was a way to combine the intubation hood concept with the protection of a negative pressure hospital room.
When Louisiana confirmed its first coronavirus case in March, Clement shared the idea with a friend.
Knezek, an engineer by trade who also worked as a diver for the Navy, was already familiar with pressure and ventilation systems. He just needed to learn the specifics of how things worked in a hospital setting.
"I didn't know anything about medical devices or how to clean them or sterilize them, the quality codes and all that stuff," Knezek said. "We're not a medical device manufacturer, so I had to teach myself to build to certain standards."
It was only a matter of days before Knezek had the NRSVR-100 plan submitted to the FDA for emergency authorization and a prototype in hand.
Knezek and Clement tested the device on dummies and later on healthy people, revising the designs and features each time until they felt satisfied with the product.
On June 13, the FDA approved their design for use on COVID-19 patients to protect health care workers during high-risk procedures involving manipulation of a patient's airway — whether through intubation or less invasive breathing treatments.
Although it's been a month since the NRSVR-100 received clearance, it has yet to be used, even in Lafayette hospitals that have seen another spike in coronavirus cases.
The FDA approval is just the first step, Clement said. Each hospital has an approval process for new devices that address how they will be used and cleaned.
"It's a process, and we're working on that with Lourdes," Clement said. "It's gotten busy again. I haven't really followed all this too much, unfortunately."
Clement said nurses who work in the intensive care unit at Lourdes have been especially interested in seeing the NRSVR-100 in action.
"A physician walks in once or twice a day," Clement said. "But a nurse walks in probably two times an hour, and they're the ones that are really getting the full level of protection from it."
Lafayette General Medical Center has four of the nurse saver boxes but likewise has not yet used them to care for COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Julie Broussard, an anesthesiologist at Lafayette General, said the device could prove useful in the coming weeks and months ahead. It just hasn't become mainstream in the operating room where, until recently, there weren't a significant number of coronavirus patients.
"As the prevalence of this virus increases and we aren't always able to take patients to our stripped down COVID-prepared operating room, we may need to use these box shields to protect our operating rooms from being exposed to the virus," Broussard said. "Our anesthesia personnel know that they are always available as extra precaution if required. I look forward to introducing these boxes into the care of COVID patients in the future."
Knezek is ready to mass produce the NRSVR-100 once he sees a demand for it.
"I'll tell you, it's kind of like the chicken and the egg thing," he said. "I've noticed with these medical communities, it's kind of a waiting game to see what everyone else does."
Oceanetics, Knezek's company that has offices in Lafayette and Maryland, primarily handles underwater engineering, design and analysis for the US Department of Defense. Although Knezek said he can make the product at his fabrication facility, he would prefer to subcontract work to a company that specializes in medical devices.
"For us, the important thing is getting this out there," Knezek said. "It's not what I have a passion for, personally. We did this to try to help our fellow man, not to make money."
The NRSVR-100, which can be sanitized and reused between patients, is priced under $3,000. More information can be found at intubationhood.com.