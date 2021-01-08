Ochsner Lafayette General has begun offering COVID-19 vaccines to non-medical personnel, as part of its first, limited foray into administering doses to the public.
Here's what you need to know:
Who can get the vaccine?
Aside from healthcare workers, vaccination eligibility across the state is currently limited to people 70 and older, and as of this week shots are being offered in venues outside nursing homes — namely pharmacies and hospitals. Ochsner Lafayette General is initially limiting invitations to existing patients who have visited OLG clinics within 90 days, and Dr. Amanda Logue, the OLG chief medical officer, said more invites will be sent as procedures are refined. Invitations have been sent to about 7,500 people who have visited an OLG clinic within the past 90 days. About 1,650 new appointments had been booked as of 11 a.m. Thursday, less than 24 hours after the invites went out.
“We are starting with that group first because it is the easiest to get a mass amount of information to directly,” Logue said. “This is really testing our systems. It’s testing the capability for us to be able to vaccinate 7,500 people in the next three weeks if they all want vaccinations.”
The next two groups of invitees will include patients who have visited clinics within six months and then a year, Logue said. Those groups combined will include 10,000 to 15,000 people. After that, Logue said she hopes broader distribution to the public will be possible, whether or not they are OLG patients.
“The only thing we want is to get this out to as many people as fast as possible,” Logue said.
Where will vaccines be administered?
OLG is setting up a vaccination site at the Heymann Center, near the system’s main hospital campus. The site offers ample space for parking, social distancing and post-vaccination monitoring, all of which presented logistical challenges last month when the first doses were rolled out, Logue said. Appointments will soon be available seven days a week.
How many doses are available?
The hospital system has already administered about 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to staff and other independent health care workers, and it currently has another 3,000 or so first doses on hand.
Only about 47% of staff and independent medical personnel who were initially invited to receive vaccinations have done so, and that does not include those with standing appointments, Logue said.
Hospital officials say the state health department has provided assurances that inventory will be resupplied as needed, and that the Ochsner system can redistribute doses among its facilities to avoid those with appointments to come away empty handed.
“(State officials) don’t want us to get hung up on the fact that we have 3,000. Just give it, and they will resupply us so that we can do the rest of the patients. We are not holding back on 3,000, we are just letting it go,” Logue said.
The state has so far received about 230,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, according to CDC data, and the state reports more than 80,000 of them have been administered — including about 7,000 second doses that completed the vaccination cycle.
Where else can I get a vaccine?
Thousands of Moderna vaccines have been sent to 107 pharmacies across the state, and Gov. John Bel Edwards said shots will be available in all 64 parishes next week, either at pharmacies or other providers.
In all, Louisiana expects nearly 56,000 additional doses next week, split about equally between Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccine, and 18,700 of the Moderna doses will be diverted to nursing homes through a federal program.
In Lafayette Parish, the following pharmacies have been sent vaccines. Most have wait lists and the list of pharmacies could expand.
- Albertson’s, 1210 Albertsons Parkway, Broussard
- Towne Pharmacy, 103 E Main St., Broussard , (337) 839-8880
- Melancon Pharmacy, 730 Veterans Drive, Lafayette (337) 896-8434
- Super 1, 200 Destination Pointe Lane, Scott, (337) 210-2001
- Super 1, 215 W. Willow St., Lafayette (337) 572-9053