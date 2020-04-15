Cajun singer-songwriter Zachary Richard has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
"My coronavirus test results are in: Negative. No virus detected," Richard wrote in a Sunday post on his official Facebook page.
Richard took a COVID-19 test last week because of public concern prompted by an April 5 news story by a Canadian French-language radio network.
The 69-year-old musician said during a radio interview with ICI Première that he chose to self-quarantine at his Scott home because he had been feeling a little sick, although he did not have signature symptoms of the virus.
He told Franco Nuovo, the host of "Dessine-moi un Dimanche," that he has chosen to isolate primarily out of concern for his 98-year-old mother. He is one of a few caregivers.
"Look, it's better than yesterday, and I think it's going to be even better tomorrow," Richard said during the show, which translates to "Draw Me a Sunday."
Richard said the radio station shared "misinformation" after the segment that he had tested positive for COVID-19, which was not true.
The musician said he did discuss the coronavirus crisis in Louisiana, which he described as "surreal."
"Please remain vigilant and protect yourselves and your loved ones," Richard wrote in his Sunday Facebook post.
"Stay strong. Be well."