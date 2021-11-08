The Lafayette OMV location is closed until further notice after one employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said Monday.

"The Office of Motor Vehicles continues to work closely with state officials to ensure public safety remains a top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic," said in a statement Matthew Boudreaux, the Louisiana OMV public information officer director.

Customers can visit www.expresslane.org to view a complete list of alternative open OMV offices and online services. Those who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online.

The news came almost two weeks after Gov. John Bel Edwards lifted the Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate on Oct. 27.

It is not the first time the Lafayette OMV office closes until further notice as a precautionary measure. In January, the office remained closed for over 10 days after one employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"The agency appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding during this time," Boudreaux said in a statement.