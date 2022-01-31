Leigh Rachal, who is leaving her job at the helm of the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Lafayette in February after five years, never saw trouble like COVID-19.
For several years she was a one-woman staff for ARCH, a coalition of social service agencies that champions access to “decent, affordable, stable housing” and makes sure that “all episodes of homelessness are rare, brief and non-recurring.”
That could be a heavy lift under many circumstances, especially fierce coastal storms that frequently occur on the Gulf Coast. For several years, she ran a one-person operation from her home almost until the start of the pandemic in 2020. She moved her solo office to accommodations on Guilbeau Road shortly before the pandemic, with room in the back of the building for ShareHouse, where donated goods are collected and distributed to help people who are setting up their households.
In 2021, ShareHouse collected more than $120,000 in donated goods and served almost 700 client households.
“For much of that time it was just me,” she said. “Then COVID threw us a curveball. Accelerating from zero to 60, that’s what it felt like.”
Pandemic complications
Rachal said ARCH was accustomed to “ramping up” services and aid to the newly homeless during times of natural disaster. But the onset of the pandemic and the need to socially distance clients in congregate housing situations made it necessary to close down many shelters in the area and move people into available hotel space.
Rachal said that hotel operators were “immediately on board” in taking in the homeless at the pandemic’s onset, even before payment was available. She said ARCH worked with 22 area hotels to accommodate the homeless, “just placing people in hotel rooms, kind of on faith.” It seemed to work.
By early May 2020, ARCH hired a couple of people, case managers, to work on temporary contracts to help clients transition from temporary shelter to their own housing. Initially, it was believed that the pandemic might last a matter of weeks, not years, so temporary contracts would suffice.
At the height of the emergency, the staff expanded to 25 case managers who counseled those living in "housing insecure" situations. Support for the counseling positions came through donations and through grants from the Louisiana Housing Corp. Case managers served in many roles, including finding housing, negotiating for rental deals, finding household goods for clients to set up their homes or even teaching clients how to take care of their accommodations.
At the worst of times, ARCH was involved in finding accommodations for more than 1,000 people. The first wave of clients who needed help, she said, were largely those who were from housing shelters; the next wave involved people who were tenuously stable in their housing needs, perhaps living with family or friends; the last group involved people who had stable housing situations until COVID-19 cost them their jobs and left them without the means to pay mortgages or rent.
Many people who were driven from their homes during the pandemic wound up on the street or sleeping in their vehicles, initially. Eventually, they found their way to ARCH, usually through calls for assistance to 211.
The tenuously housed, she said, were sometimes people who were living with family but could not stay with them permanently. In some cases, they were people who worked in restaurants or in the service industries whose low-pay jobs were lost when the economy shut down their places of business or employment.
Rachal said some of those people “were barely skating by” even before the pandemic. Their problems were exacerbated when housing became scare and rental prices and home prices skyrocketed.
Housing shortages became more acute in 2020 with Hurricanes Laura and Delta, which ravaged coastal Louisiana and destroyed housing mostly in southwestern Louisiana. In 2021, Hurricane Ida caused additional massive housing losses and damages around Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes.
“Anyone experiencing homelessness in Lake Charles got shifted in with folks in hotels,” Rachal said. “Jobs were here. The rental market was affected by Laura and Delta and now Ida folks looking for housing and work.”
A time of transition
Rachal said ARCH is facing transition now as housing stabilizes, grants end and the agency seeks new leadership. She expects ARCH will back out of its active role in direct assistance by summer’s end as funding funding for programs elapses.
She herself is headed for new work with the Louisiana Interchurch Conference, a statewide ecumenical organization with membership of mainline Christian churches. Its offices are in Baton Rouge.
Much of her new job will entail travel around Louisiana for the organization, which focuses on issues of peace and justice. The organization can “lift the voice of the church,” she said. Work starts Feb. 14.
Elsa Dimitriadis will step up to the role of temporary ARCH leadership and will focus at least some of her time on advocating for a permanent shelter in Lafayette, an effort well into planning and discussion. COVID has emphasized the need for such a facility and several coalition members will join with ARCH to press for one.
Plans center around a proposal for Hearthstone Community Shelter, a $12 million project, which would include shelter with about 100 rooms that include temporary shelter and one-bedroom apartments. Discussions have been continuous, dating to before COVID, but the pandemic made more clear the imminent need.
The idea of Hearthstone, at least in part, is to provide comprehensive services to help clients prepare for living on their own. It would also include some shelter opportunities for those fleeing domestic violence.
Rachal and Dimitriadis said the need is clear to ARCH coalition members. ARCH was addressing about 400 cases of homelessness in Acadiana before COVID; after, the numbers of people in housing needs soared over 1,000. More than 2,000 clients were served. There are still untold numbers of people in need of shelter who live desperate lives on society’s outskirts, lodging in their cars or in the woods.
Rachael said locally, homelessness is too often treated criminally. People stay off the radar, she said, to avoid additional trouble.
“We learned during the freeze last year how many people were living in their brother’s shed outside,” said she. “We need to expand our concepts of what homelessness looks like.”
Renee Menard, who chairs ARCH’s board, said Rachal has been a visionary in her role but, with the end to government grants launched during the pandemic, ARCH’s focus will shift. COVID, she said, has “changed the way everyone did everything in emergency housing.”
She said Dimitriadis, who knows the day-to-day operations, will provide stable leadership during the transition, giving ARCH time to search for the next director. There is no set deadline for naming a new director, who will need experience in dealing with state and federal agencies that deal with housing.