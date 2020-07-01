The Lafayette area set a new high for coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Wednesday, with 126 inpatients in the seven parishes designated as Region 4. That is one more than was recorded on April 10.
The region and its largest parish also set new records for daily caseloads. Lafayette Parish recorded 201 cases on Wednesday, far exceeding the 152 recorded on June 13 — a day when the addition of old test results inflated the case count. Region 4 added 358 new cases, surpassing the previous record on June 23 by four.
The daily case counts were enough to smash previous seven-day records, which have now been broken on four of the past five reporting days — the state reported no data on June 27, lumping that day with the next — in both Lafayette and Region 4. Lafayette’s seven-day total of 705 cases is double what it was on June 24.
The huge caseloads reported Wednesday came with high positive-test rates: 13.3% in Lafayette and 10.3% in the region.
This is developing story and will be updated throughout the day