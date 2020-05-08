This week, 46 residents of nursing homes and other adult residential facilities in Louisiana died from the coronavirus. Nearly one-third of the 166 deaths this week associated with COVID-19 were people housed in these facilities.
Many were elderly and frail. Many had underlying health conditions that made them particularly vulnerable to the virus.
Two months ago, after COVID-19 surfaced in a New Orleans elderly residential home, the Louisiana Department of Health released the names of nursing homes where more than one resident tested positive for the disease. The agency stopped in April, citing the high number of reports making it difficult to keep up.
Earlier this week, an attorney for the governor's office testifying before a House committee, said the state will begin reporting on May 18 the names of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases.
Every parish in the Acadiana region as defined by the Louisiana Department of Health — Lafayette, Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion — has had confirmed coronavirus outbreaks in senior facilities, Dr. Tina Stefanski, director of the LDH's Acadiana region, said. In some parishes more than one nursing home has battled the virus, she said.
Stefanski has declined for weeks to release information about the nursing home situation, breaking her silence at an April 21 meeting in Opelousas, when she confirmed that 25 of the 28 deaths in St. Landry Parish at that point were nursing home residents who on average were 83 years old, most with underlying conditions.
In the 2 1/2 weeks since, another 21 people died in St. Landry Parish, bringing its total to 49, the highest of the seven parishes in the region.
Iberia Parish has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Region 4, at 26 on Friday. Four new deaths were reported since Sunday. Health officials aren't saying how many of the deceased were nursing home residents or how many of the 283 cases in the parish are among nursing homes and other adult residential facilities.
But residents are quick to provide insight on social media, pointing to New Iberia Manor South nursing home on Bayard Street where they have loved ones who tested positive for COVID-19 or died from the virus.
Joe Gimenez, spokeman for Nexion Health Management, which operates New Iberia Manor South, said that of 79 residents tested, 51 were positive for COVID-19, a 65% positive rate. He did not report how many residents died in connection with the virus.
Not far away on Jane Street, New Iberia Manor North, also a Nexion Health facility, tested 67 residents. Twenty-eight or 42%, he said, were positive.
Since March, Gimenez said in an email, Nexion Health facilities have enacted guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control, such as not allowing visitors, isolating residents with even mild symptoms and discontinuing communal meals and activities.
St. Martin Parish has had 20 deaths from COVID-19, one less than Lafayette Parish as of Friday, and 255 confirmed cases. It is unknown how many of those are nursing home residents. But Parish President Chester Cedars said there is a cluster of cases in at least one St. Martin Parish nursing home.
In a hypothetical scenario that he later said used real numbers, Cedars indicated at least 39 nursing home residents in St. Martin Parish tested positive for COVID-19.
Cedars is advocating a plan to eliminate nursing home cases when determining whether a parish or region meets the threshold for reopening businesses, which includes 14 consecutive days of fewer cases or a two-week downward trend in the curve.
If most cases of the virus are confined to a nursing home, he said, including them in the overall numbers isn't an accurate representation of the community's status.
Excluding nursing home cases as well as those who have recovered, Cedars said, "Gives us a better picture, not a 100% picture, but a better picture" of what's in the community.
Acadiana was one of three regions in the state cited by Gov. John Bel Edwards at the end of April as not meeting state and federal guidelines to reopen all businesses. Cedars said he believes the situation in Acadiana is better now and the area should be able to reopen soon.
Cedars also doesn't believe area nursing homes did anything wrong to cause COVID-19 outbreaks.
"In our area, I think they followed all the guidance out there. I don’t think it’s maladministration," he said. "I think we just didn’t know enough about COVID-19."