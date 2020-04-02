Louisiana and Lafayette Parish saw big increases Thursday in confirmed coronavirus cases.
Louisiana cases were up 42%, by 2,726, with an additional 37 deaths reported at noon Thursday, bringing the number of cases statewide to 9,150.
Lafayette Parish saw an increase of 55% or an additional 88 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total to 247 confirmed cases and two deaths. The increase follows an increase Wednesday of 41 cases.
The first cases of coronavirus in Lafayette Parish were reported March 18 and included Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. He returned to work this week.
Gov. John Bel Edwards cautioned about the increase in positive tests reported Thursday, saying labs are breaking through a backlog of tests so more results are being reported.
That appears to be true for Lafayette Parish, where 649 new test results were reported Thursday, including five from the state lab and 644 from commercial labs. A total of 4,179 commercial lab tests and 81 state lab tests have been processed for Lafayette Parish residents, according to the health department.
In the seven-parish Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Region 4, which includes Acadia, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, there were an additional 159 confirmed cases reported Thursday.
A breakdown by parish shows Iberia up by 18 cases to 67, Acadia up by 14 cases to 61, St. Martin up 17 cases to 58, St. Landry up 11 cases to 56, Evangeline up by 5 cases to 16 and Vermilion up 6 cases to 16.
Other nearby parish changes include St. Mary Parish, up 16 cases to 41, and Jeff Davis Parish up 4 cases to 13.
Orleans Parish saw an additional 10 deaths and 878 new confirmed cases of coronavirus since Wednesday, bringing it to 125 deaths and 3,148 cases of the virus since the first case in Louisiana was reported March 9 in Orleans Parish. The first fatality in the state was March 14, also in Orleans Parish.