Louisiana’s advance into Phase 3 of COVID-19 restrictions — Gov. John Bel Edwards made the announcement this week — has lifted state-imposed capacity limits at church services, which were most recently set at 75%.
But it doesn’t mean churches won’t draw a line.
The state Department of Health has said under relaxed pandemic safety standards consistent with Phase 3, most businesses — that includes restaurants and salons — can safely move from 50% business capacity to 75%.
Religious services, previously limited to 75% capacity, will “no longer have capacity limits,” although “social distancing is strongly encouraged and masking will still be required,” the Health Department said.
Among signs that encouraged the governor’s announcement were Louisiana’s overall positivity for COVID-19 tests is 5%, one third of that recorded six weeks ago; the state has completed more than 6 million COVID tests; and Louisiana has administered more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Recent COVID-19 news is encouraging, said Dennis Clark, minister of media at First Baptist Church in Lafayette, but the church will likely continue “pretty much as we have been” for seating.
“We’re not going to knock down the walls to get more people back in the building,” he said. “We’ll continue as we have, let people come to the building as they feel comfortable and as the vaccine continues to get out.”
Attendance at services is “OK” among First Baptist’s members younger than 50, but those older than 50 have been opting instead to keep up with the church through avenues like Zoom and livestreamed services. As the COVID-19 outlook improves, First Baptist’s leadership expects a gradual increase in in-person attendance.
Clark said Sunday attendance runs about 800 total for two services, which represents about 22 percent of capacity. Because family members can sit as a group, the church can keep social distancing mandates in place.
He said that with another couple of hundred church members tuning in to services online, attendance has been excellent, about “80 percent of pre-COVID attendance.”
“That’s stellar in the church world,” he added.
The Rev. John Cannon, pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church in Lafayette, said the goal since the pandemic started was to keep church members safe and to act responsibly to protect the wider Lafayette community.
“At Asbury, we’ve been really good to follow all Health Department and Centers for Disease Control guidelines. We’re eager to do our parts,” he said.
That means despite no limits on capacity, the church will follow directives to mask and comply with recommendations for social distancing and hand washing.
“We’re not packing people in. We don’t feel like that’s the right thing to do,” he said.
He said Asbury has used a combination of in-person and livestreamed services and additional service times to spread out attendees. For example, last year’s Easter Week, after the pandemic had started, included additional services so everyone who could attend had an opportunity.
With Easter approaching April 4, he said, the church will add additional times for services. Asbury will seat a maximum of 140 in its 400-seat sanctuary.
“We do not see that as a hardship,” he said. “We are helping our church and the local community. That’s a theological position for us. Love does no wrong to a community but seeks the good for others.”
Typically, he said, Asbury has services at 8, 9:45, and two at 11 a.m. On Easter, there will be six services.
“We’re all looking forward for the pandemic to get over,” he said. “We will be in one place.”
At St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, the Rev. James Brady, pastor, said they’ve scheduled an additional Sunday Mass since last year so that people could attend safely.
“The church got too full, too fast,” he said of Sundays after the pandemic began. He said the sanctuary seats about 1,000; the church capacity is about 1,400.
He said he was awaiting guidance from the Diocese of Lafayette leaders about how individual churches should react to Phase 3 – something that diocesan spokesperson Blue Rolfes said was being discussed Wednesday. Discussions about directives had been continuing, she said, since Tuesday, after the governor’s announcement.