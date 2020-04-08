Want to say thank you to health care workers? How about taking part in something that will make you feel connected to your neighbors and others across Acadiana who are feeling isolated after weeks of sheltering at home?
There's an idea making its way around the region on social media that might accomplish both and allow you to stay safely at home, where we're all supposed to be.
On Friday at sunset, which will occur around 7:30 p.m., folks who want to participate can step out onto their driveways with some kind of light for a virtual candlelight vigil.
Take a picture of your candle, flashlight, phone app, or other light source and share it on Facebook. Look around your neighborhood and your virtual neighborhood to see all the other lights shining.
According to radio station KPEL's website: "The whole point is to have Acadiana join together at one point to share in at least a moment of appreciation for what healthcare workers are doing in battling COVID-19. For that matter, the idea of sharing the light is about love and appreciation for all first responders and anyone who needs to feel the light of love right now."
The communal act reinforces something people in Acadiana have learned through hurricanes, floods and mass shootings: That we are all connected, even if we are apart.