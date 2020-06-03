When courthouses in the three parishes that make up the 15th Judicial District reopened May 18, they did so under an extensive set of restrictions aimed at preventing coronavirus spread. Among them was a face mask requirement that seemed to leave no room for interpretation.
“All people entering the courthouses in Acadia, Lafayette or Vermilion Parishes must wear a mask or face covering which covers the nose and mouth,” according to the order, signed by Chief Judge Marilyn Castle.
Lacking further written guidance on face coverings, however, judges have made up their own rules when allowing exceptions, most commonly for lawyers to be clearly understood while making oral arguments. But that discretion varies from judge to judge, creating shifting standards that some — namely those in the public defender’s office — have found discomforting.
Castle said face coverings being worn at all times is the default standard, but that judges have leeway to make exceptions when it’s necessary “to effectively carry on their proceedings.” She cited oral arguments as a typical exception.
“You have discretion to do what you think is necessary to orderly proceed. But I don’t think anybody has the ability to just say nobody has to wear face masks, because the rule is face masks,” Castle said, noting that everyone in her courtroom, including herself, wears masks unless specific circumstances require an exception.
Judge David Smith’s interpretation is different. Smith, one of two judges handling felony criminal cases in Acadia Parish, said he defaults to “common sense” on the mask rule. That usually means masks aren’t required for people who are at least six feet from anyone else, Smith said, citing a bailiff standing alone in a corner or janitors working after hours as examples.
“It’s not a bright line, hard line rule that there may not be exceptions for,” Smith said. “It’s not that easily explained.”
But Smith also acknowledged that prosecutors do not always wear mask masks in his courtroom, while public defenders and their clients usually do. Nor does Smith himself wear a mask. Prosecutors usually stick to themselves at a table, while judges are behind plexiglass, Smith reasoned. Asked if prosecutors are seated six feet apart, Smith said he did not know.
District Attorney Keith Stutes did not respond to a query for this article.
Courthouse employees in Acadia Parish referred a reporter seeking access to the court on May 29 to Smith’s office. From the entryway, two sheriff’s deputies could be seen inside without masks.
Smith later came outside to explain the order does not allow for general public entry. The order allows entry only for “people with direct business with the court.” It remains in effect “until further orders are issued.”
Deputies stationed outside the Lafayette Parish courthouse also denied a reporter’s access June 2, this time without consulting any other authority.
Public Defender Paul Marx said his staff has complained that Acadia Parish courthouse seems to operate according to a different set of unwritten rules than the courthouses in Lafayette and Vermilion, even though Castle’s order applies to all three.
“My concern is we are not actually talking to Region 4 about how to do things,” Marx said, referring to the Louisiana Department of Health’s office in the Acadiana region. “Our courts are just kind of doing things.”
Both Lafayette and Acadia have seen worrisome spikes in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
Acadia Parish’s case count increased nearly 150% in less than two weeks, from 189 on May 15 to 395 on May 26, a surge that state health officials tied to outbreaks on crawfish farms. The daily case counts in Acadia slowed to single digits over the next week, but on Wednesday the state reported another 18.
Lafayette Parish, meanwhile, also added 18 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the 7-day rolling average of newly reported cases to 18.9, the highest it has been since April 7. Wednesday marked the sixth consecutive day of increases in the rolling 7-day average.
While increased case counts sometimes reflect wider testing capacity, testing in Lafayette Parish has not fluctuated much over the past month: The average daily number of new tests reported over the past week was nearly identical to the average since May 1.
Judge Jules Edwards said he has seen occasional instances of people in the Lafayette courthouse dropping their masks, or otherwise not covering their faces. But Edwards said he has not seen anything he considers unsafe. He said everyone including himself wore masks during drug court Tuesday afternoon.
Asked if judges are enforcing the order in different ways, Edwards balked at the idea that enforcement is primarily the judges’ responsibility in the first place. While judges are empowered to hold someone in contempt of court for refusing to comply with the order, Edwards said day-to-day monitoring and accountability is a community mandate. Anyone can ask a bailiff to order another person to comply with the order, he said.
“I don’t know that any other person who sees that dangerous activity doesn’t have the same responsibility to attempt to correct it,” Edwards said. “We are all our brother’s keeper.”