Coronavirus infections in Acadiana continued at a steadily high rate through the end of January, but the region’s recovery from a prolonged seasonal spike appeared to resume in the first week of this month.
New cases and test volumes fell at similar rates over the past two weeks of January, resulting in a nearly unmoving percentage of tests yielding new cases on a rolling seven-day basis. The rolling case-to-test ratio remained within a tight window of 7.4% to 7.8% for 12 straight days through Jan. 27, the most recent date available on the state’s weekly “date of test” report.
The weekly reports allocate test results to the dates that tests were taken, and are therefore considered more accurate than the state’s daily reports of new cases and tests. Although the daily reports can be unwieldy, they can generally forecast trends that show up in the weekly reports.
Recent daily reports show accelerating case declines on a rolling weekly basis, doubling and tripling declines in tests. If that trend is confirmed in the next weekly report on Feb. 10, it should result in a significant decline in the percentage of cases resulting in new tests.
Sharp declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths also continued into February as well, though they remain at elevated levels. As of Feb. 4, there were 115 inpatients with COVID-19 across the region, marking a 15% decline from Jan. 27. It was the 10th straight day of week-over-week percentage declines in the double digits.
Still, the Feb. 4 COVID-19 hospital census was still 74% higher than it was three months ago, as the fall virus wave gained steam. The region had seen 48 COVID-19 deaths over two weeks as of Feb. 5, marking a 36% decline from Jan. 22.
Case-to-test ratios are not the same as positivity rates, which affect opening rules for bars. The state health department calculates positivity using all positive tests — including from those who test positive multiple times — as a percentage of all test results.
Bars in parishes with positivity below 5% for two consecutive weeks may reopen for indoor service at 25% occupancy, provided that parish governing authorities “opt-in” to allow it, according to the state’s current coronavirus rules.
Acadia Parish is the only one of seven parishes in the Acadiana region that currently meets the requirement, although it was not immediately clear if it would opt-in to allow limited bar reopenings. A call to Acadia Parish President Chance Henry was pending on Friday afternoon.
The Louisiana Dept. of Health reports positivity with a week lag. Here are LDH's Region 4 parish positivity rates for the most recent two weeks:
|Parish
|Week of 1/20
|Week of 1/27
|Acadia
|4.6%
|4.8%
|Evangeline
|6.9%
|3.6%
|Iberia
|9.4%
|8.2%
|Lafayette
|10.1%
|8.2%
|St. Landry
|7.2%
|7.0%
|St. Martin
|12.9%
|10.0%
|Vermilion
|11.0%
|9.5%