A standoff between Boyd Gaming, which operates horse racing at Evangeline Downs in St. Landry Parish and Delta Downs in Calcasieu Parish, moves to court at 9 a.m. Friday in Lake Charles, where Judge David Ritchie has issued a temporary restraining order.
At contention between the two sides in the legal matter, at least on the surface, are these issues: Whether Boyd Gaming, which owns and operates the two racetracks, can oust hundreds of horses and horsemen from the stables where they typically live and care for the horses in Evangeline and Calcasieu parishes and whether the Racing Commission can mandate the movements of horses and horsemen from the Fair Grounds racetrack in New Orleans, a city that’s a COVID-19 “hot spot,” to the two racetracks in southwestern Louisiana.
Petitioners in the case are Boyd Gaming, which closed its facilities at Evangeline Downs on March 17 and barred its employees from entering the facility. The company also said horses and the horsemen there had to leave the facility March 18. The action was taken a day after Gov. John Bel Edwards closed casinos in the state and said that while racing could continue at the state’s four racetracks, crowds of 50 or more were forbidden.
Boyd Gaming contends its actions at the track were taken in response to the governor’s order to help halt the spread of the coronavirus, now a global pandemic. But the Louisiana Racing Commission, which met by teleconference in an emergency meeting March 20, said forcing horses and horsemen to leave their present facilities risked the safety of the horses and personnel.
Boyd Gaming also contends that during the teleconference meeting, the Racing Commission was asked to permit 1,450 horses at the Fair Grounds racetrack in New Orleans, which ended its season last week at the Louisiana Derby, to move with their handlers to their next scheduled racing locations, which would be at the racetracks in St. Landry and Calcasieu. Both facilities had racing scheduled in April.
Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain, a veterinarian who cares for large animals, said the horses around the state’s racetracks need to shelter in place so that they can be regularly exercised and receive consistent care. He said the horses themselves don’t pass along the coronavirus, but the people who care for them, the horsemen who were working in New Orleans, might. He wrote the Louisiana Racing Commission to urge the horses and horsemen to remain where they are.
“That’s the issue, not the horses but the people,” Strain said in a telephone interview. “They’re not going to allow people from a hot zone to go St. Landry or Calcasieu.”
Don Cravins Sr., former Opelousas mayor and a racing commission member, said in a telephone interview he’s getting mixed messages about what parties in the court action want. He said the Louisiana Racing Commission wants the people — perhaps 500 at the track in New Orleans, 200 at Evangeline Downs — to stay in place.
He said Boyd Gaming’s actions to oust horses and horsemen from the racetracks was “pretty harsh.”
“Stay put. Stay put,” he said Wednesday. “Let’s try to weather this thing together. Rather than try to resolve this in court, we should seek compromise.”
In court documents, Dr. Bernard Cooley, the racing commission's equine medical director, said Boyd's effort to oust the horses and horsemen was "unprecedented."
Both Strain and Cravins said the horses and horsemen have nowhere to go if they’re ousted in St. Landry Parish.
Attorneys for Boyd Gaming, however, say the racing commission, based in New Orleans, is ordering the transfer of horses and horsemen from New Orleans to the St. Landry and Calcasieu racetracks under special authority granted to the commission after Hurricane Katrina. That is, they are to allow the “customary movement of horsemen and horses” to the next track scheduled for racing.
Additional horses and personnel at the tracks, Boyd contends, would increase the chances of spreading the coronavirus both at the tracks and into the nearby communities.
Timothy O’Dowd and Jared Shumaker, attorneys in Lake Charles, did not return a phone call to their office. Assistant Attorney General Brett Bonin, who represents the Louisiana Racing Commission, declined to answer The Acadiana Advocate’s questions.