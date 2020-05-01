The State Fire Marshal's Office has released outdoor seating guidelines for religious services.
Chief Butch Browning said outdoor religious and places of worship venues must adhere to strict mitigation standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The general operating matrix will require spacing of groups, limiting concentration of people, strict use of personal protective equipment and frequent sanitizing.
Mandates include:
- Open areas with or without temporary tents, subject to local or parish rules and ordinances, must meet NFPA 101 Life Safety Code and must be open on all sides.
- Capacity is subject to social distancing requirements and spacing of seated attendees with strict supervision provided by crowd managers.
- Limit group seating to persons who are members of the same household.
- Limit human contact.
- State approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of tent area.
- Minimum 7-foot, 6-inch ceiling.
- Crowd managers shall enforce social distancing requirements, assign seating and manage any movement of people throughout the service. Ushers, staff or leadership might do those functions. One crowd manager shall be provided for every 50 persons.
- In the event of a fire or other emergency they must call for evacuation and then call 911.
- Maintain 6-foot distance between persons or congregated people of a household from others when entering, moving about, seating and exiting.
- Seating of persons or congregated people of a household shall be assigned in a manner that allows spacing of at least 6 feet from all other individuals seated.
The Louisiana Department of Health Guidance said people 65 and older should not attend. Those with chronic health conditions should not attend.
Crowd managers should wear face masks and should wear gloves when handling chairs and other items. Attendees should wear face masks.
Outdoor areas should be cleaned and disinfected.
Tables, chairs, seats and other items used in the service should be cleaned between services.