OPELOUSAS — Over a dozen Opelousas General Hospital employees are among those infected by the novel coronavirus in St. Landry Parish, officials confirmed Saturday.
Opelousas General CEO Ken Cochran said at least 15 staff members have or have had the virus. The hospital estimates the numbers are higher, but 15 cases have been confirmed. It’s unclear if the staff members are being exposed at the hospital or if they’re falling ill due to community spread and outside contact, he said.
Some ill employees have recovered from the virus and have returned to work after being cleared, eager to continue helping. Others are critically ill. Cochran said he receives updates at least three times daily on the condition of those employees.
Those employees are concerned for their lives, he said.
“Health care people … they’re heroic," Cochran said. "They’re kind of like firemen. Firemen don’t run away from the fire, they run into the fire. They come to work, they know they’re exposing themselves and they’re exposing their families. Many of them are in some category of vulnerable population. But we do it anyway because this is our calling. We don’t know any other way.”
Cochran estimated Opelousas General has 20 to 30 COVID-19 patients receiving inpatient care on any given day. About one-third of the patients require intensive care and are intubated, he said.
Cochran, other Opelousas General administrators and St. Landry Parish officials pleaded with the public at a news conference Saturday morning to remain home and avoid Easter weekend gatherings. Exercising restraint could save lives, he said.
“Don’t turn Easter weekend into reversing all the work we’ve done for the last month,” he said.
By noon Saturday, St. Landry Parish had 109 reported cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths attributed to the illness. The number of confirmed cases has more than doubled in a week, after a sharp decline in case numbers was reported April 4 when a reporting error was discovered.
Cochran said the hospital has converted its 16-bed ICU and 25-bed fourth floor to negative pressure COVID-19 units and is in the process of converting its fifth floor to serve coronavirus patients. They’ve also divided the operating room into coronavirus and noncoronavirus sections.
“To do these things takes a lot of equipment, which everyone in the nation is trying to get to," he said. "We didn’t want to wait until we needed it because then we might not be able to get to it.”
Shelton Anthony, Opelousas General’s director of environmental services and outpatient lab services, said the hospital can serve up to 191 patients currently and they’re licensed to serve as many as 245. While beds remain available, he said that doesn’t mean the situation within the hospital isn’t severe.
The coronavirus patients require acute, one-on-one care. Medical staff must don personal protective equipment care for patients for 45 minutes to an hour at a time, then exit the room, remove their gear, sanitize themselves and prepare charts, only to soon repeat the process, Anthony said.
Like many hospitals, Opelousas General’s supply of personal protective equipment is taxed and they’re pulling nurses and medical staff from other units to treat coronavirus patients. Staffing isn’t as robust as they’d like, but the hospital is reorganizing staff and resources to ensure quality care, Anthony said.
Teams are monitoring personal protective equipment use to ensure stocks remain healthy.
“It takes everyone to make this happen,” he said.
Jackie Simien, Opelousas General’s chief nursing officer, said they’re reviewing nurses’ histories, orienting them on the virus and working nurses with backgrounds in critical care and bedside care into rotation to serve coronavirus patients. They’re also pairing nurses with little bedside experience with more experienced nurses to care for coronavirus patients, she said.
Simien said staff members are strained because of the strenuousness of the required care and the length of care. Typical patients are hospitalized for two days on average, but coronavirus patients have required hospital stays of eight to 15 days on average.
The high risk of infection means the staff gets little reprieve at home, she said.
“Just as the public is being asked to stay at home, we’re asking our staff to stay at home and only come to work," Simien said. "The relaxation and the things we are accustomed to doing to keep ourselves well, we are no longer able to do now."
It’s a battle, she said.
Staff members are stressed and anxious about the situation, like many others, but the hospital is taking steps to support their mental health and help them through this time. They aim to have enough staff on shift where nurses can take breaks as needed to remain physically and mentally healthy, Simien said.
The best way to thank and protect medical professionals and other essential workers is to stay home, St. Landry officials said. Bill Rodier, executive director of St. Landry Economic Development, said on Friday every open retail store and grocery store he passed in Opelousas had parking lots three-fourths full of cars and packed with customers.
The economic development group has worked with retailers to develop methods for decontaminating shopping carts and other high traffic surfaces to keep employees and customers safe, but the stores can only take so much action. The businesses need customers to follow new rules, like one person and one cart per trip or one-way traffic flow in shopping aisles, to keep everyone safe, Rodier said.
“People, personal accountability has to come into play. There’s only so much proactiveness we can have with these retailers to try to keep you safe while you’re shopping,” Rodier said. “This isn’t just about you. It’s about we.”